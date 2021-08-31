Public Meeting Notice: Idaho Code Commission, September 2, 2021 at 9:00 am (Mountain) via Microsoft Teams

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Idaho Code Commission will meet at 9:00 a.m., on September 2, 2021, via Microsoft Teams Meeting conducted by the Office of the Secretary of State, whose office is in the Idaho State Capitol Building, Room E205, Boise, Idaho, to discuss and deliberate on the matters listed in the agenda below:

Call to Order.

2.Commission meeting recessed to Convene Into Executive Session

3.Executive Session pursuant to provisions of Idaho Code,74-206, Subsection 1(f) To communicate with legal counsel for the public agency to discuss the legal ramifications of and legal options for pending litigation, or controversies not yet being litigated but imminently likely to be litigated.

4.Discussion on Twin Falls code book supplements

5.Commission meeting reconvened into public session

6.Adjournment

Due to current office policies at the Idaho Secretary of State, the meeting will be conducted via Microsoft Teams Meeting. Details are as follows:

Topic: Idaho Code Commission Meeting Time: September 2, 2021 9:00 AM (Mountain Time)