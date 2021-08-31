Pop-Up and School Based Clinics This Week - August 31, 2021 - September 5, 2021

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced today a series of walk-in vaccination clinics that will be open at schools and other sites across Vermont this week for anyone age 12 or older.

You can just walk-in or visit www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment. You can also call 855-722-7878.

Here are the vaccination sites available this week:

Hazen Union High School, 126 Hazen Union Drive, Hardwick

Springfield High School, 303 South Street, Springfield

Manchester Elementary, 80 Memorial Ave, Manchester Center

Woodstock Farmers Market, 979 West Woodstock Road, Woodstock

Springfield Town Library, 43 Main Street, Springfield

Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction

Bradford Psychiatric Associates, 199 Stratton Road, Rutland

Wednesday, September 1

St. Albans City Elementary School, 29 Bellows Street, St. Albans

Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction

Cavendish Fire Department, 2153 Main Street, Cavendish

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin

Thursday, September 2

Burr and Burton Academy, 57 Seminary Ave, Manchester

North Country Junior High School, 57 Junior High Drive, Derby

Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction

Health Care & Rehabilitation Services – Hartford, 49 School Street, Hartford

Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre

Waterbury Farmers' Market, 2 Rotarian Place, Waterbury

Friday, September 3

Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport

Morristown Elementary School, 548 Park Street, Morristown

Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg

Cambridge Rescue Station, 18 Williamson Court, Jeffersonville

Quechee Balloon Festival, 70 Village Green, Quechee

Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction

Brattleboro Gallery Walk, Elliott Street and Main Street, Brattleboro

1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin

Saturday, September 4

King Arthur Baking Company, 135 U.S. Route 5, Norwich

Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan

Grand Isle Elementary School, 224 U.S. Route 2, Grand Isle

Grand Isle Sheriff's Department, 10 Island Circle, Grand Isle

Stowe Community Church, 137 Main Street, Stowe

Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction

Bennington Fire Department, 130 River Street, Bennington

Sunday, September 5

Guilford Fair, 163 Fairground Road, Guilford

Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans

Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers Street, Barre

Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction

More ways to get your free vaccine:

Make an appointment for a free vaccine

You can also walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.

