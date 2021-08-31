Pop-Up and School Based Clinics This Week - August 31, 2021 - September 5, 2021
Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced today a series of walk-in vaccination clinics that will be open at schools and other sites across Vermont this week for anyone age 12 or older.
You can just walk-in or visit www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment. You can also call 855-722-7878.
Here are the vaccination sites available this week:
Hazen Union High School, 126 Hazen Union Drive, Hardwick
Springfield High School, 303 South Street, Springfield
Manchester Elementary, 80 Memorial Ave, Manchester Center
Woodstock Farmers Market, 979 West Woodstock Road, Woodstock
Springfield Town Library, 43 Main Street, Springfield
Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction
Bradford Psychiatric Associates, 199 Stratton Road, Rutland
Wednesday, September 1
St. Albans City Elementary School, 29 Bellows Street, St. Albans
Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction
Cavendish Fire Department, 2153 Main Street, Cavendish
Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin
Thursday, September 2
Burr and Burton Academy, 57 Seminary Ave, Manchester
North Country Junior High School, 57 Junior High Drive, Derby
Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction
Health Care & Rehabilitation Services – Hartford, 49 School Street, Hartford
Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre
Waterbury Farmers' Market, 2 Rotarian Place, Waterbury
Friday, September 3
Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport
Morristown Elementary School, 548 Park Street, Morristown
Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg
Cambridge Rescue Station, 18 Williamson Court, Jeffersonville
Quechee Balloon Festival, 70 Village Green, Quechee
Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction
Brattleboro Gallery Walk, Elliott Street and Main Street, Brattleboro
1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin
Saturday, September 4
King Arthur Baking Company, 135 U.S. Route 5, Norwich
Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan
Grand Isle Elementary School, 224 U.S. Route 2, Grand Isle
Grand Isle Sheriff's Department, 10 Island Circle, Grand Isle
Stowe Community Church, 137 Main Street, Stowe
Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction
Bennington Fire Department, 130 River Street, Bennington
Sunday, September 5
Guilford Fair, 163 Fairground Road, Guilford
Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans
Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers Street, Barre
Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction
More ways to get your free vaccine:
Make an appointment for a free vaccine
You can also walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.
