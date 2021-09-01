Submit Release
News Search

There were 555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,816 in the last 365 days.

Association of Rotational Molders Inducts Tom Murdough Into Their Hall Of Fame

Image of Tom Murdough

Tom Murdough will be Inducted into the Association of Rotational Molding Hall of Fame

Tom Murdough with Simplay3 Employees

Tom Murdough with Simplay3 Employees

Simplay3 Logo

Tom Murdough, the founder of Little Tikes, Step2 and Simplay3, to be Inducted Into the 2021 Association of Rotational Molders Hall of Fame

This special award culminates my 50 years in the business. It’s a validation and recognition of the efforts and achievements of team members at all three companies during my tenure.”
— Tom Murdough
STREETSBORO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Simplay3 Company is proud to announce the induction of its founder and CEO, Tom Murdough, into the Association of Rotational Molders Hall of Fame. This year’s ceremony will take place at the ARM Annual Meeting, in Chicago’s Hilton O’Hare Rosemont, on Thursday, September 23, 2021

With a career spanning more than 50 years that includes the launch of three separate companies, Tom Murdough has transformed the world of children’s play and outdoor home products, by introducing the process of rotational molding into both markets. As the founder of Little Tikes™, Step2™ and Simplay3™, he brought groundbreaking ideas to the rotational molding industry such as using teflon coating for molds and designing products that could be assembled with little to no fasteners. In addition, Murdough inspired more complicated mold designs that were thought to be impossible, and developed innovations in UV protection and color matrix for its outdoor products that all molders use today.

When asked what receiving this recognition means to him, Tom Murdough states, “This award is very special and culminates my 50 years in the business. More than anything it’s a validation and recognition of the efforts and achievements of the team members both in the plant and office at all three companies during my tenure.”

About Simplay3
The Simplay3 Company was founded in 2016 in Streetsboro, Ohio by Tom Murdough, whose previous ventures include Little Tikes and Step2. Simplay3 is a veteran-owned, American manufacturer of children’s products as well as an extensive line of mailboxes and home & garden products. Simplay3 products for kids and grown-ups can be purchased on the company website, on Amazon Marketplace, and at most major retailers. You can follow us on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook @thesimplay3company. For more information, please visit simplay3.com.

###

Brian McDonald
The Simplay3 Company
+1 419-565-7787
bmcdonald@simplay3.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Association of Rotational Molders Inducts Tom Murdough Into Their Hall Of Fame

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.