Association of Rotational Molders Inducts Tom Murdough Into Their Hall Of Fame

Tom Murdough, the founder of Little Tikes, Step2 and Simplay3, to be Inducted Into the 2021 Association of Rotational Molders Hall of Fame

This special award culminates my 50 years in the business. It’s a validation and recognition of the efforts and achievements of team members at all three companies during my tenure.” — Tom Murdough