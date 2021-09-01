American Dream, LCS Facility Group Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence
Selected to feature as an episode of “The American Dream”, airing on The Bloomberg Network - LCS Facility Group celebrates 20th anniversary in business!
This milestone is a testament to our exceptional employees and the great partnerships that we have developed, which have sustained and fueled our growth over the past 20 years.”POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From their headquarters in Poughkeepsie, New York to their four national offices, LCS Facility Group kicks off a year of celebrations for their 20th Anniversary.
For the last two decades, LCS Facility Group has led the facilities industry in the markets they serve. Their key values have demonstrated significant commitment to clients, economic development, and charitable organization since their inception in 2001.
“I would like to commend the LCS team’s excellent work and professionalism. We are pleased with serviced provided by LCS over the years. Our projects are completed on time thanks to their help! They are always reliable and can be counted on when emergencies arise. Keep up the great work!”, said Kirchhoff.
This high level of client and partner appreciation is typical for LCS Facility Group, largely due to the skill and longevity of the sincere employees, some who started with company twenty years ago.
“This milestone is a testament to our exceptional employees and the great partnerships that we have developed, which have sustained and fueled our growth over the past 20 years. By empowering employees to develop one-on-one relationships with clients and work towards LCS’s mission, the company continues to exceed customer expectations with customized solutions,” said Joe Lepore, Founder.
The Lepore family’s community outreach extends beyond their two decades of business and includes supporting over 50 local not-for-profit organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Abilities First, Hudson Valley Hospice, and Family Services.
In recognition of their contributions, LCS Facility Group has been honored with numerous awards since its founding in 2001, including Family Services’ Family of the Year and Westfair Magazine’s Top Family-Owned Business. Most recently, LCS Facility Group has been selected to feature as an episode of “The American Dream”, which will air on The Bloomberg Network and Amazon Prime later this fall.
Today the company is led by Joe Lepore’s three sons: Daniel, Joseph, and Domenico Lepore who’ve planned to honor this significant achievement with the release of a more modern version of their logo, updated brand colors, and redesigned website that showcase the company’s evolution and expansion, while still honoring its core purpose. LCS Facility Group’s mission will not change as they continue to commit to providing proactive value, service, and client satisfaction.
LCS Facility Group will commemorate the milestone with staff and community members during an official ribbon cutting hosted by the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce on September 9, 2021, at their headquarters located at 36 Cottage Street, Poughkeepsie NY 12601.
LCS Facility Group
Since its founding in 2001, starting with a single van and five employees, LCS Facility Group has become an industry leader and premier outsourcing partner within the facilities management sector. Now comprised of nearly 500 employees, LCS Facility Group remains a family-owned business with long-lasting relationships, an old-world work ethic, and dedication to customer service. With a reputation of high-level expertise, professionalism, and specialty services, LCS Facility Group continuously exceeds both industry and client standards. For more information about LCS Facility Group or any of their services, please visit www.LCSFacilityGroup.com
