Florida Rockers GREYE to release new album "So Far So Good" on September 11, 2021

Florida Rockers GREYE to release new album "So Far So Good" on September 11, 2021. All proceeds from the release to benefit the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, September 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greye is having their world-wide album release event at the VBar Live! in Vero Beach, FL. On September 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM. This will be both an in-person and live-streamed event. 100% of donations will go to Tunnel to Towers Foundation in honor of all first responders and in remembrance to those whom we lost in the line of duty on 9/11/01.

All who donate will receive a free download of the Greye's latest album "So Far So Good." Just go to greyemusic.com and click the t2t link to donate. Please don’t forget to leave the comment GREYE to receive your free download of our latest album “So Far So Good”

https://greyemusic.com/

