Submit Release
News Search

There were 607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,155 in the last 365 days.

Senator Santarsiero Reacts to K-12 Mask Mandate

Back to school

BUCKS COUNTYAugust 31, 2021 – The following statement is attributable to State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10), in response to the order issued today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health mandating masking in K-12 schools:

“The goal we all share is for students and faculty to have a productive and safe in-person school year.  Requiring masks at this time will help achieve that goal.

“Due to increasing COVID-19 case numbers here and the highly contagious Delta variant, the CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. With no vaccines currently approved for children under 12 years of age, our students remain vulnerable to COVID-19.  With a return to in-person instruction, mitigation efforts such as masking will limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep our students, teachers and support staff healthy.

“It is most prudent that we continue to use the mitigation efforts we have seen work against this virus, so that our schools can remain open, and our students and teachers can benefit from in-person learning.  I applaud Governor Wolf and Secretary Beam’s action to keep students, teachers and staff in schools, and to keep Delta out.”

###

You just read:

Senator Santarsiero Reacts to K-12 Mask Mandate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.