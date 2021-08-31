Submit Release
News Search

There were 605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,213 in the last 365 days.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer’s Public Safety Legislation Becomes Law

JEFFERSON CITY — Public safety provisions sponsored by State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, have now become state law. Senate Bill 53, which took effect Aug. 28., encourages recruitment of Kansas City police officers by relaxing residency requirements, increases penalties for internet harassment of police officers and confiscates prisoner COVID-19 stimulus checks to pay victims.
Senator Tony Luetkemeyer and co-sponsor Sen. Brian Williams pose with law enforcement officers following the signing of Senate Bill 53.

“With the enactment of Senate Bill 53, police officers in Kansas City won’t have to choose between their career and their family’s happiness and security,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “The archaic requirement that police officers live inside the city is one of the primary reasons that well-qualified police officers choose not to apply for jobs with the Kansas City Police Department.”

In addition to eliminating an impediment to officer recruitment and retention by allowing KCPD officers to live up to 30 miles from the city limits, Sen. Luetkemeyer’s legislation also makes it a felony to publicly expose private information about a law enforcement officer in an effort to intimidate or harass the officer or their family. The anti-doxing provision was inspired by an incident outside a Kansas City police station, when a protestor threatened to reveal where children of police officers attend school.

Another provision of SB53 requires offenders in Missouri’s prisons to make restitution to their victims before receiving money from federal COVID-19 stimulus payments. The bill also increase support for Missouri sheriffs.

You just read:

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer’s Public Safety Legislation Becomes Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.