FIFA has entrusted the African Union of Broadcasting with the Management of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Rights in 17 Sub-Saharan countries

As a prelude to the next FIFA World Cup that will take place in 2022, in Qatar, the African Union of Broadcasting (www.uar-AUB.org ) has been handed the Free-To-Air rights for the Qualifying matches in 17 Countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, thus making AUB the exclusive Partner for the commercialization of the rights in the following countries:

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Senegal, Zambia.

In previous months, FIFA (www.FIFA.com) launched an Invitation to Tender for the Commercialization of the terrestrial free-to-air rights in the Sub-Saharan Africa Region.

The Tender process revealed that AUB was the winner of the rights in some 17 countries ready to broadcast the event for the good of football fans.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification process is a series of tournaments organized by the six FIFA Confederations to decide 31 of the 32 teams that will play the FIFA World Cup, with Qatar qualifying automatically as host.

Qualifiers process opened in 2019 but suffered numerous postponements due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

At the end of the qualification process, five African Nations will represent the continent in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Tournament.