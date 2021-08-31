Road Closure Route 3047 (Guffey/Turner Valley Road) - North Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 3047 (Guffey/Turner Valley Road) located in North Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County. The closure will be located between Volk Road and Guffey. The closure will begin on Tuesday, September 7 and will reopen on Friday, October 29 at 2pm.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform slide repairs. A marked detour will be in place using Route 3049 (Guffey Road), County Road Clay Pike), and Route 3045 (Mars Hill Road).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###