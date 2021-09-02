Submit Release
ResProp Management Awarded Management for Trailside Oaks in Leander, TX

LEANDER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Central Texas growth for ResProp Management continues to gain momentum as they add another community to their local portfolio. Trailside Oaks is located in Leander, Texas, a suburb of Austin, and is truly a one of a kind community. Built just last year, the 105 unit property features a mix of 51 three bedroom, three and a half bath townhomes with two car garages and 54 one bedroom flats.

Steven Rea, Senior Director of Business Development with ResProp states, “After relocating our headquarters to Austin just over 1 year ago, Trailside Oaks is not only a great addition to our management portfolio, but also reflects the tremendous momentum we are feeling in this market as property owners look for an alternative to many of the incumbent operators.”

Sairam Kota, Principal for Kota Investments states, “I am excited to be expanding our portfolio into Central Texas with the acquisition of Trailside Oaks. The combination of the unique floor plans and the amazing location was something we couldn’t pass up. The team at ResProp has been great to work with and this is the second of many properties we will work together on in the future."

About KOTA Investments: Kota Investments was founded in 2016 to acquire multifamily properties in the State of Texas. Initially focused on older, value-add communities, Kota has recently expanded their focus to include newer properties with a long term hold strategy. Trailside Oaks represents their second acquisition of 2021.

About ResProp Management: With the recent addition of Trailside Oaks into the portfolio, ResProp Management now manages 7 properties in the Austin area. In 2020, ResProp relocated their headquarters to Austin, TX to relentlessly pursue being a premier third party management company in servicing property owners and their residents by seeking and retaining the very best in class talent with in-house expertise spanning across 25+ markets in marketing, acquisitions, financing, asset management, construction management, and business development. Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 17,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado.

