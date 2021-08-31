Submit Release
News Search

There were 605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,217 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Attorney General Prevails in Pandemic-Related Unemployment Benefits Case

Missouri Attorney General Prevails in Pandemic-Related Unemployment Benefits Case

Aug 31, 2021, 12:52 PM by AG Schmitt

Earlier this morning, the Cole County Circuit Court sided with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office in our defense of the Governor’s termination of federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits.

“As Missouri’s economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are still struggling to hire workers for a large number of open, available jobs. Too often, businesses can’t compete with the steady stream of federal benefits,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Today’s ruling affirmed the legality of Governor Parson’s decision to terminate these temporary benefits and will hopefully lead to the hiring of workers for businesses that desperately need the help.”   On May 11, 2021, Governor Mike Parson directed the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to notify the United States Department of Labor that Missouri was voluntarily ending participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits, effective June 13, 2021. A lawsuit was filed against that decision shortly thereafter. Earlier this morning, the Cole County Circuit Court sided with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office in that lawsuit.   The Court’s ruling, which denies the Plaintiffs’ request for preliminary injunction, states, “Plaintiffs have failed to show a probability of success on the merits.” The Court finds that the Employment Security Law or the Declaratory Judgment Act, which the plaintiffs base their request for declaratory relief on, do not support or affirm the Plaintiffs’ arguments.   The full judgment can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/order-denying-plaintiff's-request-for-a-preliminary-injunction_final.pdf?sfvrsn=27fff110_2

  ###

You just read:

Missouri Attorney General Prevails in Pandemic-Related Unemployment Benefits Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.