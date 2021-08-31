Submit Release
Paddlers urged to stay off rain swollen rivers

Iowa streams are swollen and swift with consistent rainfall the past several days. Some rivers are already dangerously high, and more rivers could rise fast with chances of rain forecast this week.

“We encourage all paddlers, especially new and inexperienced paddlers, to stay on lakes and flat-water while the rivers are high due to heavy rain”, said Todd Robertson, paddling instructor and Outreach Coordinator for Rivers Programs at the Iowa DNR.

“Swollen rivers are super powerful and have unpredictable current along with tons of wood debris coming downstream to form deadly “strainers”, said Robertson. He said that even experienced paddlers should stay off of rain swollen rivers. “If you get into a situation where you are struggling and fighting the current, the river will win”, said Robertson.

Always know your rivers conditions before you go paddling.  For the latest river conditions, contact Iowa DNR Customer Service at 515-725-8200 or your local county conservation board for updates.

