08-31-2021 West Virginia Lottery Announces Two Winners of Million Dollar Ticket at Press Conference Tuesday

Charleston, W.Va. – Powerball and the West Virginia Lottery are pleased to announce and present the winners of a $1 million dollar ticket from Wednesday, August 18th’s drawing. The winners were introduced at a press conference held at Lottery Headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

The winners, Jacqueline Cottrell and Scott Glover, purchased the ticket at Cottrell’s Country Store on North Point Marion Road in Morgantown and matched all five regular numbers, but not the Powerball. The five numbers were 35, 36, 51, 55, and 61. The two will be splitting their million dollar win.

Cottrell, manager of Cottrell’s Country Store, said she and Glover each pay 5$ each week for a $10 quick pick, and typically alternate between the two national draw games (Powerball and Mega Millions), depending on which jackpot is higher. Glover works in maintenance operations at a local apartment complex.

“I’m excited… I can’t believe it… it hasn’t sunk it yet,” Cottrell said during the press conference, awestruck even days after learning of the duo’s win. “I don’t think this is going to change [how we live] our lives at all. We’re pretty hardworking, deserving people, but we finally have our retirement.”

Glover added, “I thought she was messing with me at first. But it’s the best five dollars I’ve ever spent.”

The two commented they plan to continue playing the Lottery, adding that they’ve already played three times since their big win.

Powerball can now be played three days a week- Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Game odds and set cash prizes will not change.

Powerball tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Powerplay option that can increase your prize two to 10 times. The current Powerball jackpot is xxx million, with the next drawing slated for Wednesday, September 1.

A reminder that the subsequent drawing held on Saturday, August 21, resulted in another million dollar ticket, sold in New Martinsville at Curby’s 2 on State Route 2. Players are encouraged to check their tickets.