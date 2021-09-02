AG-TECH COMPANY TURNING SWORDS TO PLOWSHARES SEEKS SERIES A FUNDING

Solving the crop planning puzzle

HOW THE FIELD OF MATHEMATICAL OPTIMIZATION MADE IT FROM THE BATTLE OF BRITIAN DOWN TO THE FARM

We're cultivating a new service category, never an easy row to hoe. We're betting that what we're bringing to the farm table will make a big difference in mindshare and mindset.” — Gary Schneider - Co-Founder

MASONVILLE, CO, USA, September 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- SWORDS TO PLOWSHARESHOW THE FIELD OF MATHEMATICAL OPTIMIZATION MADE ITFROM THE BATTLE OF BRITIAN DOWN TO THE FARMPlanting Profits LLC, a Colorado ag-tech startup, has a story to share. The Company is seeking Series A funding while preparing to launch its groundbreaking online crop planning advisory service and software.Asked about the swords to plowshares reference, co-founder Sanjai Natesan smiles and says, “Our story has it all. Planting Profits uses mathematical algorithms similar to those used by the RAF during the Battle of Britain. The Brits had to decide where and when to deploy scarce fighters. The RAF developed an ingenious framework to solve what was until then unsolvable allocation problems. Our team brought this technology down to the farm, albeit with greater compute power and an enhanced UX. In doing so, we have persevered against all odds and built a special tool that we are sharing with farmers globally.”Exploring the Company’s journey from ah-ha moment to launch will have to wait for a follow-up piece. Right now, Natesan and his team are busy.Their software will be released this month for the upcoming planning cycle. For farmers with a few crop choices and some flexibility in rotations, it could make a big difference. It helps orchestrate management decisions and according to Natesan, often leading to 10 - 30% higher expected profit. “Our crop planning tool is unlike anything in out there. It’s not recordkeeping, not yield forecasting, not precision ag; these are inputs. Planting Profits is strictly for planning. It allows farmers to simultaneously consider nearly any set of management decisions and assumptions. In seconds, it shows the most profitable crop mix, land use and other resource allocations. It harnesses and solves the complexity of crop planning in a new way.” In February 2021, Planting Profitswas awarded a U.S. patent for its inventive software and algorithms. Natesan continues, “We are delivering a very powerful tool. A tool that can help farmers find ways to maximize income while using the least water, or working capital, or labor, or N, etc. It shows trade-offs between income, risk and stewardship when a user wants to go there. It requires minimal data. In less than an hour a farmer has a well-thought-out plan in hand. ROI is immediate. And Planting Profits can be adapted worldwide by simply translating the language and units of measure. Farmers who have seen Planting Profits are amazed at its capabilities. That’s affirmation of Planting Profits technological leap.”For some, the Company’s online advisory service may be the way to go. This unique service provides a high-touch navigator – an on-ramp for farmers who want the benefits of the tool without having to climb a learning curve. Planting Profits other co-founder, Gary Schneider, describes the future as fully merging the service and the software. "Many aspects of the advisory service will be digitized and folded into an AI-driven service-as-software subscription offering. We're cultivating a new service category, never an easy row to hoe. We're betting that what we're bringing to the farm table will make a big difference in mindshare and mindset." Read more... As for Series A messaging, strategic opportunities abound. Explains Natesan, “After farmers make their crop-planning decisions, they’re ready to purchase inputs and services, buy crop insurance, sell some crop, secure operating loans, etc. For potential partners, this represents hundreds of billions of dollars in annual transactions just in the U.S.” Planting Profits is free for farmers to use which should engender goodwill and seed and feed half a dozen revenue streams. Collaborations include licensing, service resellers, advertising, APIs with other digital ag solutions, training and workshops for farmer organizations, and NPR-like sponsorships. The service model could also be franchised. “Interested early-stage investors in ag are invited to contact us. We have bootstrapped an impressive list of accomplishments and will be well-positioned after this first round.” Partnership Outreach About Planting ProfitsPlanting ProfitsLLC provides tools, training and services that help farmers with their crop-planning. Planting Profits strives to serve customers. We integrate our solution with other applications to improve customer experience. Our online planning tool is free for farmers to use. Our online advisory service is guaranteed or there is no fee. Planting Profits saves farmers time, makes farmers money, and gives farmers peace of mind.For More InformationFor more information contact Sanjai Natesan at (970) 420-1656 or (916) 705-5689 or info@plantingprofits.com.- End –

Planting Profits Partnership Preview