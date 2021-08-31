Drone Simulator Market ($1.43Bn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 12.9% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Drone Simulator Market Growth impelled by growing adoption of drones in military and commercial applications, increasing R&D efforts in the realm of military simulation, rising defense spending in emerging nations, and the surging need for skilled pilots.

New York, Aug. 31, 2021

According to our latest market study on “Drone Simulator Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Simulator Type, Drone Type, and Technology,” the Drone Simulator Market is expected to grow from US$ 615.66 million in 2021 to US$ 1,435.14 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Drone Simulator Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Aegis Technologies, CAE Inc, General Atomics, Havelsan AS, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, L3 Link Training & Simulation, Leonardo SpA, Sikan Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH, Simlat Uas Simulation, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, and Zen Technologies Limited are a few major companies operating in the drone simulator market. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

Defense spending across the world increased by 3.9% per year and was valued at US$1.83 trillion in 2020. Despite severe economic contractions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the series of lockdowns across many countries globally, expenditure on military and defense globally climbed dramatically from an average of 1.85% in 2019 to 2.08% in 2020 as military budgets were maintained. The growth of global defense spending has accelerated since 2018, but it is anticipated to decline in 2021 as the US defense budget is expected to flatten, and Asia-Pacific expenditure growth is slow. The US and China have raised their defence budgets, accounting for almost two-thirds of the entire increase in global spending in 2020. Furthermore, organizations are creating networks to encourage the use of drones, resulting in the growth of the drone simulator industry. The Thales Group and the State of North Dakota, for example, have agreed to build a statewide network of unmanned aircraft systems to carry out tasks outside visual line of sight (BVLOS). Thales will work with a group of companies based in North Dakota to ease system integration and offer technical support. As a result of increased military spending, the use of drones would rise in the coming years, creating a profitable potential for drone simulator suppliers.

In 2020, North America led the drone simulators market. The drone business is increasing in countries, such as the US and Canada, owing to the growing usage of drone simulators for gaming applications, such as drone practicing. The growing demand for drones for commercial and military purposes would provide lucrative opportunities for market players in the US during the forecast period. Increasing R&D efforts in the realm of military simulation, rising defense spending in emerging nations, and surging need for skilled pilots are contributing to the market growth in North America. Several contracts have been inked to help the sector expand.

Furthermore, the drone simulator market in Europe and Asia-Pacific is projected to develop rapidly. The usage of drones in business applications is driving the market growth in Europe. Drones are utilized for monitoring in the agriculture and energy sectors; therefore, the expansion of these sectors drive the demand for drones in the region. Civilian drones are employed in civic protection, rescue operations, and research activities in addition to agriculture and energy.

Drone Simulator Market: Component Overview

Based on component, the global drone simulator market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware in the Loop (HIL) simulation is one of the techniques used for reducing the impact of control system failure in field trials. Sensors, actuators, processes, and autopilot hardware are the four primary components of the HIL simulator. The sensors in the airframe replicate the output data of the UAV sensor. The actuator mimics how the UAV autopilot hardware alters the plane's surface controls. The process entails creating an aircraft dynamics model that mimics how the airframe will react to the input provided by the UAV autopilot gear. HIL simulation can be used to assess the longitudinal and lateral autopilot hardware dependability and the overall system's closed-loop performance and controller parameter tuning. The danger in the field experiment can be reduced by extensive testing in the HIL simulator.













