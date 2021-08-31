LIFT Committee awards $1.25 million in funding for August

August LIFT recipients include: 701x, a Fargo agriculture technology company, was awarded $750,000 to further develop a GPS-enabled ear tag that allows ranchers to remotely access records, track locations, monitor movement, and receive alerts about their cattle. WeClean Local, a Bismarck tech-based and community-driven cleaning service that is redefining the cleaning industry, was awarded $500,000 for software development. The North Dakota Department of Commerce works with the Bank of North Dakota to manage and administer the loan fund. For more information please visit The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that the Innovation Technology Loan Fund (LIFT) Committee awarded $1.25 million to two North Dakota businesses for the month of August. “Technology advancement is increasing across North Dakota,” Commerce Head of Investments and Innovation Shayden Akason said. “The LIFT Committee is excited to begin its work to deploy the $15 million in funding appropriated by the 67th Legislative Assembly.”701x, a Fargo agriculture technology company, was awarded $750,000 to further develop a GPS-enabled ear tag that allows ranchers to remotely access records, track locations, monitor movement, and receive alerts about their cattle. WeClean Local, a Bismarck tech-based and community-driven cleaning service that is redefining the cleaning industry, was awarded $500,000 for software development. The North Dakota Department of Commerce works with the Bank of North Dakota to manage and administer the loan fund. For more information please visit business.nd.gov/lift/