Insight Coaching Community’s Kristi Davis Has Just Released Her First Self-Help/Motivational Book

Kristi Davis, Author of "Redeemed: Guide to Self-Love and Journey to True Happiness"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristi Davis, Insight Coach, Personal Development coach, Vegan Nutrition Health Coach, and Entrepreneur. Released her new book "Redeemed: Guide to Self-Love and Journey to True Happiness." The book was released on August 28, 2020 and it has now reached a #1 best seller spot in the USA, Canada and Holland. Selling copies in 7 different countries making it an International #1 Best Seller.

You can find your copy of this wonderful book on Amazon (https://amzn.to/3sR5mAD) and Audible.

Changing lives all over the world, Kristi's message is one of hope and self-love. "We have the power to create a life of genuine happiness that we have always dreamed of," states Davis. "It is a light that we can unlock within ourselves to shine so brightly that even others will see. Being redeemed means to be set free, you no longer have to perform or live in the shadows of your past. You are a new creation when you become redeemed. As you are walking through life, no matter how far off the path you’ve gone you can always come back, starting with your next step."

Within the pages of her book, Author Kristi Davis shares her personal journey and outlines the different areas she has found to be the most beneficial when consciously focusing energy and time on them. When implementing these strategies in your life, then you too can see some amazing positive changes occur as well.

Davis continues, "Looking around it seems people are living a life of fear rather than leading a life of faith. We have more products and opportunities now than ever before, yet seem to be unhappy and unfulfilled. Do you feel stuck, like you are missing something and yearning for change? Do you find you are always comparing yourself to others and not happy when you look in the mirror? We have the power to create a life of genuine happiness that we have always dreamed of. It is a light that we can unlock within ourselves to shine so brightly that even others will see."

Kristi is a graduate of the Insight Coaching Community and an active alumni member. Her passion grew for giving back and helping others find their way on their journey after being involved in this revolutionary coaching community. The community is focused on genuine authentic connection with others. Serving versus sales. As our connections with others grow, they see the difference and value in our coaching, that is where lasting clients are formed. Kristi has also created virtual Mindset Reset Challenges and in person retreats at her resort she owns in northern Wisconsin. More information can be found at https://www.redeemedcoaching.com/

Kristi Davis

https://www.redeemedcoaching.com/

What sets Redeemed Coaching Apart?

Becoming redeemed means creating a better version of yourself, regardless of your past struggles or decisions. It is now up to you to say enough is enough - I am ready: ready to stand up for myself, love myself and cherish all I am created to be. Life really can be much better and I am made for more than what I am settling for!

Working with Kristi at Redeemed Coaching, you will discover the obstacles that have been holding you back and create strategies to conquer them. You will receive encouragement and accountability. And Kristi will provide support and genuinely listen to all your thoughts and desires while giving honest feedback that allows you to grow and succeed.

The initial coaching session with Kristi is always a gift of time to see if it is a good fit and what can be created while working together. Coaching is a relationship like none other. Based on the goals discussed, she then works with clients for a minimum of 3 months, conducting virtual sessions on a weekly or bi-weekly basis.

Start the next chapter of your amazing journey.