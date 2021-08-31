Two Houston Board-Certified Anesthesiologists partnered to launch Wellness Infusion Specialists PLLC
New Ketamine Therapy Center Opens in Pearland, Texas
A new treatment called Ketamine has recently made waves all over the internet...Ketamine has improved the lives of many patients whose depression had dominated their lives for years”PEARLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kistreia Robinson and Dr. Tameka Broussard have partnered to become co-owners of Wellness Infusion Specialists, a Ketamine based intravenous infusion clinic. Robinson and Broussard, who are both Board- Certified Anesthesiologist that completed their residency at Baylor College of Medicine, started Wellness Infusion Specialists with an aim of restoring relief and hope for patients and their families, who have failed traditional therapies using individualized Ketamine Treatment Plans.
Ketamine was primarily used as anesthesia in the 1970s to treat injuries and perform surgeries. Ketamine is shown to be effective with depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), post-partum depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) as well as chronic pain syndrome. It has shown little to zero side-effects when administered under the supervision of a trained medical professional.
"A new treatment called Ketamine has recently made waves all over the internet. Hailed as a 'miracle drug' and the first major antidepressant breakthrough in three decades, Ketamine has improved the lives of many patients whose depression had dominated their lives for years," says Jenny Chen in an article (https://medicalxpress.com/news/2017-10-depressionan-exper...) published by Yale Medicine.
The doctors at Wellness Infusion Specialists, PLLC have an extensive track record in intravenous infusion. Dr. Robinson focuses on safe ambulatory peri-operative patient experiences. She is an active member of the Houston Medical Forum; branch of National Medical Association and American Society of Anesthesiology. Dr. Broussard is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists and Texas Society of Anesthesiologists; has been an American Board of Anesthesiology certified Anesthesiologists for over 10 years.
Robinson states, "We started Wellness Infusion Specialists to help patients and their families regain control of their lives and happiness. In a time of a worldwide pandemic that has led to depression and anxiety in millions. Wellness Infusion Specialists offers a glimmer of hope in regaining some normalcy."
Wellness Infusion Specialists offers intravenous infusion therapy, allowing you to alleviate the effects of chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, post-partum depression chronic pain, and suicidal ideation quickly and effectively without side effects.
Wellness Infusion Specialist will officially open its doors on September 11, 2021 and offer a variety of services for patients, including:
Chronic Pain Infusion
Mental Health Infusion
Anti-inflammation Infusion
Immune Boost Infusion
Energy and Metabolism Infusion
Hydration Infusion
Migraine Reduction Infusion
Hangover Infusion
About Wellness Infusion Specialists
Wellness Infusion Specialists is comprised of a compassionate professional dynamic duo who provide personalized comprehensive care. Our mission in our intricate individualized Ketamine Treatment Plans is restoring relief and hope for patients and their families, who have failed traditional therapies.
