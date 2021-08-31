Statement from Treasurer Magaziner Calling for Vaccine Requirement for Teachers and School Staff

Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner today issued the following statement urging Governor McKee to institute a vaccine requirement for teachers and school support staff:

"With children across Rhode Island returning to school this week, we must take immediate action to protect them from COVID-19," said General Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "Rhode Island should join other states such as California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Washington in instituting a vaccination requirement for all teachers and school support staff.

"While it has been reported that approximately 90% of teachers and school staff statewide have been vaccinated, this means that approximately 2,000 unvaccinated adults will soon be going to work in Rhode Island schools with students – many of whom are not old enough to be vaccinated themselves. This is dangerous and unacceptable.

"We must follow the science. Vaccines are safe and effective. They are our best option to keep students safe and ensure that in-person learning can resume uninterrupted. Both major national teachers' unions support this requirement. The vaccine requirement we implemented weeks ago for all employees of our Office has been effective. I urge Governor McKee to keep students safe by requiring all teachers and staff working in schools to be vaccinated."