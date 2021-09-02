Submit Release
News Search

There were 555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,652 in the last 365 days.

Management and Strategy Institute announces September winners of Continuous Improvement Award

Continuous Improvement Professional Award

Continuous Improvement Professional Award

The Management and Strategy Institute (MSIcertified.com) announces the winners of the Continuous Improvement Award for September 2021.

DOWNINGTOWN, PA, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Management and Strategy Institute is pleased to announce the winners of the MSI Continuous Improvement Award. The Continuous Improvement Awards are issued to individuals and organizations that show dedication to process improvement and continuous innovation. To be eligible, they must demonstrate a commitment to streamlining processes, Lean Six Sigma or Total Quality Management, long-term strategies, and the professional development of themselves and others. Only a small percentage of applicants are issued the award.

Winners of the Continuous Improvement Professional Award for September 2021:
- Ganesh Sundar
- Tammy Crowe
- James Carlton
- Colette Weckenborg
- Lindsay Alvarado

Winners of the Organizational Continuous Improvement Award for September 2021:
- PCI Group

About the Management and Strategy Institute
The Management and Strategy Institute (MSI) is a trade association dedicated to representing the needs of process improvement professionals. With over 300,000 members and certification alumni, MSI represents professionals in every industry with members in all 50 states and 34 countries.

MSI provides professionals with career development and credentialing opportunities while fostering an environment of continuous improvement within organizations. They specialize in Six Sigma certification; however, they have a complete line of process improvement certifications.

Greg Moore
Management and Strategy Institute
+1 610-200-5224
email us here

You just read:

Management and Strategy Institute announces September winners of Continuous Improvement Award

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.