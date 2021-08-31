COMMISSIONER MILLER ANNOUNCES GLOBAL MARKET ASSESSMENTS TO BENEFIT TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMODITIES

AUSTIN- Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has partnered with the Center for North American Studies (CNAS) at Texas A&M AgriLife Research to provide global market assessments for more than a dozen Texas agricultural commodities. These assessments meet high-priority national needs by offering detailed insight on U.S. export market activity and allows Texas producers to have a competitive advantage on the trade front.

For over a year, the world has seen significant change, forcing agriculture producers to adjust the way they market agricultural and food products. As part of TDA’s continued commitment to Texas agriculture, Commissioner Miller called on the CNAS to develop global market assessments.

“As the market evolves- so do we,” Commissioner Miller said. “The demand for Texas agricultural products continues to grow and it is important to understand market conditions in a rapidly changing global marketplace. I applaud the folks at CNAS and Texas A&M AgriLife for providing Texas producers with the information needed to make strategic decisions regarding their trade activities.”

A total of 15 reports will be completed by the CNAS team. Final versions will be distributed to commodity boards, state agriculture organizations, and related international trade professionals.

The following 15 Texas commodities will be included:

Cabbage

Catfish

Forest Products

Grapefruit

Melons

Mohair

Oranges

Onions

Peanuts

Pecans

Potatoes

Rice

Shrimp

Spinach

Wool

“While working with TDA to develop research activities, Commissioner Miller requested we explore not only the challenges facing agricultural commodity exports, but also the opportunities,” shared CNAS Director Dr. Luis Ribera. “This research allows us to provide the industry with objective analyses. We are able to reflect on market activity from the past 5 to 10 years and can anticipate opportunities for future growth.”

“I want to make sure that our Texas farmers and ranchers have the tools they need to successfully take their products worldwide,” Miller stated. “We are the 4th largest agricultural exporter in the nation and have a unique opportunity to promote Texas products. We must continue to cultivate relationships abroad to help support our family farms and ranches right here in the Lone Star State.”

Final CNAS reports can be found here: CNAS website.

For more information on the Department’s efforts to promote Texas agricultural products around the world, please click here.

###