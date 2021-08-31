Southbound Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) Lane Reopened over Darby Creek Following Bridge Repair in Tinicum Township, Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – The left lane reopened this morning on the bridge carrying southbound Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) over Darby Creek in Tinicum Township, Delaware County, following emergency bridge repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The left lane had been closed since Tuesday, August 10, following the discovery of steel I-beam deterioration during a recent bridge inspection. PennDOT’s contractor completed the structural reinforcement repairs necessary to safely reopen the lane to traffic. The southbound bridge will remain posted with a 30-ton weight limit and 40 tons for combination loads.

The Route 420 (Wanamaker Avenue) bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. The three-span I-beam multi-girder bridge is 237 feet long, 31 feet wide, and carries approximately 16,000 vehicles per day.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

