Equator expands its product line to include Portable and Outdoor Appliances

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances introduces the PFF07 Portable Fridge-Freezer in time for fall. The addition of the portable refrigerator provides customers with an excellent option for keeping food and beverages chilled while on the go. As the fall season approaches, the 0.7 cubic foot tiny fridge-freezer allows consumers to maintain precise temperature control without sacrificing mobility.

The compact fridge freezer's two wheels and retractable handle make it uncomplicated to transport, and its dimensions of 13 x 22.4 x 12.8 inches (HxWxD) are compact. Similarly, the easy-to-read digital display and compressor cooling make switching from fridge to freezer straight forward, and the interior light illuminates the fridge making its contents visible.

The PFF07 is equipped with a powerful compressor cooling system as well as a precise electronic temperature control panel. With the easy-to-read digital display, setting the temperature is simple. The temperature stays consistent, so there’s no worry about wasting or spoiling food. Likewise, the DC power connector attaches this unit to a vehicle but will not deplete the vehicle’s battery. Voltage protection also eliminates the risk of unplanned surges causing damage. A 110V plug adaptor is also supplied.

Furthermore, thanks to its fluoride-free insulation, the PFF07 Portable Fridge-Freezer not only saves energy but is also gentle on the environment. Choosing a fluoride-free design helps to protect our ozone layer from further damage.

The PFF07 Portable Fridge-Freezer lends itself to a variety of outdoor activities including, camping, boondocking, RVing, boating, and tailgating. Its compact size yet spacious interior, powerful cooling capabilities, reliability, and portability makes it a popular item for traveling off-grid.

The PFF07 Portable Fridge-Freezer, which measures 12.6" x 23" x 12.8, comes with a one-year parts and labor warranty from Equator. It is white and has a rated voltage of DC 12V/24V. It also includes a UL-listed 110V adaptor. For added protection, there is also an optional cover. The PFF 07 can be ordered today from Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Builder Depot, 1 Stop and Appliance Connection at an MSRP of $459 and with optional cover at $499.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to More details www.EquatorAppliances.com