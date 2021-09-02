Unisonar Co-Organizing 2021 International Digital Music Festival of SHCM
EINPresswire.com/ -- Music powerhouse Unisonar joins forces with Shanghai Conservatory of Music (SHCM), the oldest music school of higher education in China, for the 2021 International Digital Music Festival of Shanghai Conservatory of Music (2021 IDMF), featuring contests, a concert, a summit and other industry and eduction related activities taking place in December this year to advance development and exchange of digital music.
Hosted by SHCM and guided by the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission, with Unisonar and other pioneering companies and institutions in the industry as co-organizers, the 2021 IDMF also aims to serve as a cradle of talents, as well as advance cooperation among education institutions, corporations and local governments in respective fields.
One of the highlights of the Festival is the competition for original music works in the game music category. Any individual above the age of 18 can submit pieces from now until late September in the preliminary round, in which a judging panel of experts will select 15 candidates to vie for the top prize of RMB50,000 (approx. USD 7,690) in the final round. A concert and award ceremony will be held in Shanghai in December, when the 15 finalists will present their tracks for the showdown.
Leveraging its extensive network and resources, Unisonar has helped the 2021 IDMF form a distinguished judging panel, including Thomas Parisch, Unisonar's Music Director and two-time Hollywood Music in Media Award-winning composer, as well as industry icon and professor at USC's esteemed Screen Scoring department, Golden Globe-and Emmy-nominated composer Christopher Young. Young excels in crafting striking scores suitable for various film genres from the comedy-drama Wonder Boys to the superhero blockbuster Spider-Man 2 to the mystery thriller The Empty Man, while Parisch has established himself as an acclaimed producer and composer in the global games market with credits in smash hits like Call of Duty: Mobile and Honor of Kings.
Interested composers, aged 18 or above of any nationality, are welcome to join the contest by submitting their works. For more information about the competition, please visit: https://unisonar.com/idmf/.
About Christopher Young
One of the foremost talents in film music today, Christopher Young has scored an impressive number of features in virtually every genre, all with strikingly original music. Upon moving to Los Angeles after college, Young studied with composer David Raksin at UCLA Film School. Early successes such as Hellraiser, The Fly 2, A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge helped establish Chris as one of the most gifted up and coming composers who had their own unique musical voice. In Young’s long lasting career, he’s worked with notable directors such as Sam Raimi (Spider-man 3, Drag Me To Hell), Lasse Hallstrom (Golden Globe nominated score - The Shipping News), Norman Jewison (The Hurricane). Most recently he’s scored Paramount’s Pet Sematary, Sam Raimi’s 50 States Of Fright, The Walt Disney Company/20th Century Fox (Studios) The Empty Man and the soon to be released thrillers The Piper and Abyzou. Young says he’s blessed with his career and tries to give back to the film music community whenever he can like teaching a film scoring course at USC.
About Thomas Parisch
Thomas Parisch made a name for himself early in his career with his music for the horror survival game classic Resident Evil 6. With a special fondness and passion for world music in general and asian folk music in particular, he has a long standing collaboration with Chinese game developers starting from his 2017 Chinese new year theme music for Honor of Kings, followed by extensive work for Moonlight Blade including the song Ocean Over the Time. World music influences can also be found in his more recent score for the co-op game Biped which received a 2021 G.A.N.G. Award nomination for Best Main Theme, while his most recent ethnic-cyberpunk work for the multiplayer survival game Synced: Off-Planet is still awaiting release. As a music producer, Parisch co-produced the chart-topping theme song Evolve by Ki:Theory for the 2020 Honor of Kings e-sports tournament, a success that lead to him serving in the same capacity again for this year’s tournament theme song Unparalleled King by G.E.M. Besides his work in games, Parisch’s music can also be heard in many films and on television working for clients such as NBC, Disney and TF1 (Europe’s most viewed TV network).
About Unisonar
Unisonar is a Los Angeles-based music label, music production company, and publisher that develops custom music and manages all aspects of music creation from single releases to music libraries for both corporate clients and individual artists. Unisonar specializes in producing and promoting musical content for entertainment enterprises that provide the Asian and Western markets with television, movies, and video games. As a team of accomplished composers and industry experts, Unisonar is dedicated to advancing the careers of our artists and delivering positive results all while building synergy across the global music community. For more information visit unisonar.com.
