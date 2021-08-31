Submit Release
The Wine Savant Releases Its Ultra High Quality Glassware For The 2021 Holiday Season

Luxurious new line of glassware that is bound to make a statement in any kitchen or home bar. There is a style for everyone in the collection, whether you are a beer enthusiast, an at-home mixologist, or a wine lover.

This is the most exquisite line of glassware we have ever produced!”
— Mark Sanders
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US and Amazon based, designer brand The Wine Savant is proud to introduce a whole new product drop of quality Borosilicate items for the U.S. market. These new additions are available on Amazon.com as well as TheWineSavant.com. The Wine Savant is made and loved around the globe. Whether it is for revamping your bar or giftware for anyone, The Wine Savant has something perfect for your selection.

"After a year of tumultuous COVID supply chain challenges and delays in international shipping, we are excited to serve our customers in the United States not only with a full restock of all our bestsellers. But we're also happy to release our new Decanter and glassware sets as well as more modern products in our new product line release," said Mark Sanders, President at The Wine Savant.

To learn more and see the new collection:

https://www.thewinesavant.com/

https://www.amazon.com/thewinesavant

Please contact Mark Sanders sales@thewinesavant regarding sample or affiliate requests.

About The Wine Savant

Started in 2014, The Wine Savant's line of designer hand-blown glassware goods are now available in more than 15 countries. Manufactured in line with environmental standards, the quality Decanters, Glasses, and other giftware have made a splash in the United States since their official launch in 2014. With availability for Prime-2 day shipping and a dedicated distribution outfit in California and Pennsylvania. In more positive news, The Wine Savant is grateful for the enormous customer response to our important 10% charitable donation from all proceeds. Launched from day 1, our charities include schools, disadvantaged communities and community centers.

Mark Sanders
The Wine Savant
+1 347-748-1839
email us here

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


