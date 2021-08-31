Military Helicopters Market Size, Share 2021 And Forecasts By TBRC

This report describes and explains the military helicopters market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the military helicopters market, the size of the global military helicopter market is expected to grow from $50.75 billion in 2020 to $52.27 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The military helicopter market forecast is expected to reach $67.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the military helicopters market, accounting for 30.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the military helicopters market will be Eastern Europe and Asia-Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.4% and 6.1% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe, and Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.1% and 4.7% respectively.

The military helicopters market is segmented by type into light military helicopters, medium military helicopters, and heavy military helicopters. The heavy military helicopters market was the largest segment of the military helicopters market segmented by type, accounting for 39.1% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the light military helicopters market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the military helicopters market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2020-2025.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 covers major military helicopters companies, military helicopters market share by company, military helicopters manufacturers, military helicopters market size, and military helicopters market forecasts. The report also covers the global military helicopters market and its segments.

The top opportunities in the military helicopters market segmented by type will arise in the light military helicopters segment, which will gain $3,978.3 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by application will arise in the attack/assault military helicopters segment, which will gain $2,681.0 million of global annual sales by 2025, by number of engines will arise in the twin engine segment, which will gain $5,267.8 million of global annual sales by 2025, by component & system will arise in the electrical systems segment, which will gain $5,747.5 million of global annual sales by 2025. The military helicopters market size will gain the most in the USA at $2,070.2 million.

The global military helicopters market is concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 72.15% of the total market in 2020. The logistics of military helicopters creation, high technical abilities, and regulatory approvals makes it a market with high entry barriers and has been dominated by major players for many years. The Boeing Company was the largest competitor with a 14.76% share of the market, followed by Airbus with 12.45%, Russian Helicopters with 10.13%, Lockheed Martin with 8.99%, Leonardo SpA with 6.20%, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation with 5.34%, Textron Inc. with 4.35%, Raytheon Technologies with 4.12%, BAE Systems with 3.94%, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited with 1.88%.

Player-adopted strategies in the military helicopters market include delivering military helicopters through partnerships, strengthening maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities through acquisition of companies with same business, including new and advanced military helicopters in product portfolios, enhancing business by forming long term contracts, and adding new helicopters with better features.

Military Helicopters Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide military helicopters market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, military helicopters market segments and geographies, military helicopters market trends, military helicopters market drivers, military helicopters market restraints, military helicopters market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

