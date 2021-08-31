Monsieur Job Presents the 120 Song Opus: W.T.F!
Musical Masterminds Bring You on a Winding and Unique Journey
W.T.F! is an elaborate masterpiece, presenting the listener with interesting ballads and bangers combined with intriguing instrumentals and remixes played with expertise by world class musicians.”CALI, COLOMBIA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast emerging Colombian superstars Monsieur Job, who regularly chart in the Billboard Latino Top 40 alongside artists like Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee, have released yet another brand new album, “W.T.F!”. With an impressive 120 tunes, including ten remixes of 2020 Billboard hits and many exciting new tracks like “Adios Mi Amor”, “Baila Bebe”, and the single “Me Say Me Do (Remix)”, which features Jamaican artist Jah Bloodz, plus several new takes on songs from their recent “Musica para Mi Madre” record, Monsieur Job have continued to build along their strong foundation with W.T.F!.
LISTEN: W.T.F! on:
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/album/1QBcJqAwKLPUKbHi5x24FJ
Apple Itunes
https://music.apple.com/us/album/w-t-f/1582811975
Deezer
https://www.deezer.com/us/artist/13431163
WATCH: VIDEOS ON YOUTUBE
Me Say Me Do (Remix)
https://youtu.be/PCuINSBWP-Q
Chukiti (Remix)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZXhCttj6fE
No More War
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWJeoBfUv04
Entra Pero Come Callao
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hhizKjeaGV0
Me Pregunto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGigRh0dqZg
Problemas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JiscyuAjTI
Bang Bang
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBiv7iGLGtI
Chiringuito
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pd0xW7hbkU0
Backstabbers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xykrGsS5Tr0
ZiZi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGp1gCGjFoM
Chinga Tu Madre
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODByFh0HT-c
Ojala Sea Viernes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMVNnr9FOsA
Morocha (Remix)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-kS9DBgH30
Muerto Por Ti
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2lTXWjfqGs
Influenced by a wide ranging array of artists in far reaching genres including Hip Hop, Rap, Contemporary R&B, Trap, Reggaetón, Dancehall, Reggae, Rockaton, Drum & Bass, Dance, House, Funk, Dub, Soul, Jazz, Classical, Global, Ambient, Cinematic, Experimental, Spanish Rock, Gothic Rock, Classic Rock, Pop, Twerk, Pop, and Soul, “W.T.F!” contains many indelible and unforgettable cuts, including the real roots sound of “Mighty High”, the classic spanish rock and roll rhythm of “Malevo Maleva”, the sad story of a girl who passed away from drug abuse told in “Adios Mi Amor”, moving emotional tracks like “There is Nothing I Can Do to Forget You”, the thought provoking protest song “No More War”, “Persa Nella Via” which is sung in Italian, and the funk and twerk dance beats of “Mueve Te Culo”.
Some of the top musicians appearing on the album with outstanding performances include Benjamin Mosquera, Ruben Aragon, Miguel Salazar, Laura Viteri, Camilo Mina, David Guerra and Abstain Caviedes as well as Carlos Zapata and Eduardo Manuel - who tour with Groupo Niche - and Leo Jaramillo and Juan Moreno of Monsieur Job.
W.T.F! is an elaborate masterpiece, presenting the listener with some of the best and most interesting ballads and bangers combined with truly intriguing instrumentals and immediately memorable remixes, all played with precise and confident expertise by world class musicians. W.T.F! is an extraordinary musical accomplishment, for which Monsieur Job should be applauded and revered.
Monsieur Job will be performing at the Billboard Latin Music Showcase alongside Becky G and Rauw Alejandro on October 1st and 2nd in Sevilla, Spain. Learn more at: https://www.billboardlatinshowcase.com/
Top Artist Collaborations for W.T.F!:
Collab 1: “Chukiti Remix” feat. Ñengo Flow
Collab 2: “Problemas Remix” feat. Ruzzo from the Cuban band Orishas
Collab 3: “Chiringuito” feat. Jhonpri from Sistema Solar
Collab 4: “Dale Rojo Dale” feat. Louis Towers “Papa Rasta” former artist of Colombian label Discos Fuentes
Collab 5 & 6: “Fuck & Ese Tumbao” feat. Charles King Champeta artist from Palenque, Bolivar
Collab 7: “Quiero darte la Mano” feat. Tito Murillo lead singer of Guayacan
W.T.F! was written and Produced by Toby Holguin and Monsieur Job for Basswalk Latino
MONSIEUR JOB – W.T.F.! TRACKLIST
PEACE PIECE (Revisited)
CAPRI
DA FUNK
BACKSTABBERS
DASHAT
EME JOTA
IRONY
EDUARDO Y ADELAIDA
MADRID 87
PIEL ROJA
I DREAM IN COLORS
RAPSODIA
THANK YOU JESUS
THE GUIDING LIGHT
ANOTHER CASUALTY
SOUL SLURP
COLLAGE
THE LIFE
CHINGA TU MADRE
KISS THE RAIN
UNO CON EL MUNDO
VARANASI
RED
CHANGES
SPINNER Remix
ZIZI
CORRE CABALLITO Remix
MIRA LA OLA
PERDIDOS EN EL MAR...BUSCANDOTE
MIGHTY HIGH
I GET HIGH
NO PAIN
ESTOY READY PA TI
MUEVE TU CULO
ADIOS MI AMOR
NO MORE WAR
ME SAY ME DO Remix feat Jah Bloodz
I SEE IT IN THE PAPER
GOT TO KEEP ON MOVIN´
NO HAY NADA QUE PUEDA HACER
LA LUNA ESTA A FUEGO
TU PARTY
ENTRA PERO COME CALLAO
CHIRINGUITO
ESE TUMBAO
FUCK
CHUKITI
BAILA BEBE
VENTE CONMIGO
NO TENGO NADA QUE HACER
ME BRILLA LA CARA
MOROCHA Remix feat Jhomba
ME PREGUNTO
BANG BANG
MUERO POR TI
TU TE PONES A JUGAR
PROBLEMAS
EN TU CORAZON
S.O.S. SILOE Remix feat Jhomba
SUENAN LAS BALAS EN LA NOCHE
LA HISTORIA DE MI BARRIO
EL MICKEY MOUSE CRITICO
OJALA SEA VIERNES Roots Version
AL OIDO
QUIERO DARTE LA MANO
NO SE NI QUE PENSAR
NO ME DEJE ENGAÑAR
PERSA NELLA VIA
LIBRE
THERES NOTHING I CAN DO TO FORGET YOU
WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM ME
BAILA CONMIGO BAILA HASTA LA MUERTE
LIKE AN ANIMAL
TU BOQUITA
VENTE CONMIGO
YESHURALAIM JE T´ AIME
JUNTO A TI
LA DISTANCIA
OJALA SE VIERNES Trap Version
LA HISTORIA DE MI BARRIO Remix
CHIRINGUITO Remix feat Jhonpri
CHUKITI Remix feat Ñengo Flow
FUCK Remix feat Charles King ¨El Palenquero Fino¨ & Prix6
ESE TUMBAO Remix feat Charles King ¨El Palenquero Fino¨
I GET HIGH Remix feat Jah Bloodz
MIGHTY HIGH Remix feat Jah Bloodz
NO PAIN Remix feat Jah Bloodz
PROBLEMAS Remix feat Ruzzo
QUIERO DARTE LA MANO Remix feat Tito Murillo
YESHURALAIM JE T´ AIME Remix feat Jhomba
CHIKI CHIKI BAU WAU Remix feat Leu2
DALE ROJO DALE! Remix feat Louis Towers ¨Papa Rasta¨
ES TAN FACIL
MALEVO MALEVA
S.O.S. SILOE
MOROCHA
ME SAY ME DO
A ESCONDIDAS Remix
ME CONTAGIE Remix
BAJATE LAS BRAGAS Remix
BOOGIE BAILALO BRINCAO Remix
BUSQUE MAL Remix
CUCARACHA Remix
MUERO POR TI Remix
YO NO VOY A QUERER Remix
PICA PICA Remix
GUCCI CELINE Remix
CAPRI Remix
DA FUNK Remix
BACKSTABBERS Remix
EME JOTA Remix
THANK YOU JESUS Remix
RAPSODIA Remix
MUEVE TU CULO Remix
I GET HIGH Dub Version
NO PAIN Dub Version
NUCITA
CHIKI CHIKI BAU WAU
SPINNER
AU REVOIR (Piano Outro)
Straight from Cali, Colombia, a beautiful place high in the mountains above the clouds, Monsieur Job began as a solo project for band founder Toby Holguin, as he released the critically acclaimed album “Bass Pa$$i”. Looking to stimulate collaboration, Toby then decided to form a band with a musician he knew to be top notch, Leo Jaramillo from Bogota, Colombia. Both artists create their own style of music, and combined, Toby and Leo are Monsieur Job - a band that will truly rock your soul and make you move your feet.
An eclectic and versatile musician in the Latin genre, Toby had the idea to start doing Urban Music besides the Chill Out and Electronic Music he had been creating, which is the vision that created the album “Bass Pa$$i”. Then Toby and Leo started dropping broken beats with a more festive, shaky, groovy Caribbean Latin flavor, turning the tunes into an international mash up of world talents in a unique blend of genres. There is also an electronic division called “EME JOTA BEAT BANG” which features Toby alongside super DJ Charlie Illera. Toby and Charlie consistently spin records for top venues around the world.
On their debut release together, “Chow Chow Eyyy Pow Pow”, the record hit the Euro Indie Music Chart at #1 for 9 consecutive weeks as well as progressive singles; “Kick it” Remix feat. Charly Black, “Pica Pica”, Niña Shake Your Body” feat. No Mercy & Vojke Djans and “Chilliando Hangueando” feat. Cholo, and “La Melancolic Happy” feat. Clindistino reaching the #1 position as well, the Digital Radio Tracker Top 10, and Top 200 for Best Albums, #2 for the Billboard Latin Rhythm Albums Chart, and the Billboard Top 10 Heatseekers Albums Chart for their album “Bass Pa$$i”. This album was recorded in Bogota and Miami at Basswalk Studios, and Barba Studios in Belgrade and mastered at Sterling Studios, New York. Zona de Dropeo was recorded in Basswalk Studios in Cali and Bogotá.
Moreover, the next few Monsieur Job studio albums; “Zona de Dropeo” and “Revisited 2020” were released in late summer 2019 and included 15 consecutive charted singles, 11 in the Billboard Top 10 singles and 4 in the Top 20 such as; “A Escondidas”, “Kick it”, “Boogie..báilalo brincao”, “Pica Pica”, “Bájate las Bragas”, “Busque Mal”, “Muero por ti”, “Vos Sos”, “Me Contagié”, “No Voy A Querer”, “Tanto Tiempo Sin Verte”, “Cucaracha”, Gato por Liebre”, “Gucci Celine”, and “La Clave”. They also peaked on the Top 10 Billboard Annual Artists of 2020 for Digital Latin Sales. As for 2021, they have maintained their efforts with eight Billboard hits in the Latin Digital Sales list so far this year.
Monsieur Job is managed and promoted by Basswalk Latino, Cali. For booking and availability contact Diego Rodriguez or Stephen Wrench.
For More on Monsieur Job, VISIT:
www.MonsieurJobOfficial.com
Facebook.com/MonsieurJob
Instagram: @MonsieurJobMusica
For More on Basswalk Latino, VISIT: www.Basswalk.com/bwla/about
For Info on Mierda Frita Video Production Company, VISIT: www.mierdafrita.com
