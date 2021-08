Monsieur Job Presents the 120 Song Opus: W.T.F!

WTF! Monsieur Job

Musical Masterminds Bring You on a Winding and Unique Journey

CALI, COLOMBIA, August 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast emerging Colombian superstars Monsieur Job , who regularly chart in the Billboard Latino Top 40 alongside artists like Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee, have released yet another brand new album, “ W.T.F! ”. With an impressive 120 tunes, including ten remixes of 2020 Billboard hits and many exciting new tracks like “Adios Mi Amor”, “Baila Bebe”, and the single “ Me Say Me Do (Remix)”, which features Jamaican artist Jah Bloodz, plus several new takes on songs from their recent “Musica para Mi Madre” record, Monsieur Job have continued to build along their strong foundation with W.T.F!.LISTEN: W.T.F! on:SpotifyApple ItunesDeezerWATCH: VIDEOS ON YOUTUBEMe Say Me Do (Remix)Chukiti (Remix)No More WarEntra Pero Come CallaoMe PreguntoProblemasBang BangChiringuitoBackstabbersZiZiChinga Tu MadreOjala Sea ViernesMorocha (Remix)Muerto Por TiInfluenced by a wide ranging array of artists in far reaching genres including Hip Hop, Rap, Contemporary R&B, Trap, Reggaetón, Dancehall, Reggae, Rockaton, Drum & Bass, Dance, House, Funk, Dub, Soul, Jazz, Classical, Global, Ambient, Cinematic, Experimental, Spanish Rock, Gothic Rock, Classic Rock, Pop, Twerk, Pop, and Soul, “W.T.F!” contains many indelible and unforgettable cuts, including the real roots sound of “Mighty High”, the classic spanish rock and roll rhythm of “Malevo Maleva”, the sad story of a girl who passed away from drug abuse told in “Adios Mi Amor”, moving emotional tracks like “There is Nothing I Can Do to Forget You”, the thought provoking protest song “No More War”, “Persa Nella Via” which is sung in Italian, and the funk and twerk dance beats of “Mueve Te Culo”.Some of the top musicians appearing on the album with outstanding performances include Benjamin Mosquera, Ruben Aragon, Miguel Salazar, Laura Viteri, Camilo Mina, David Guerra and Abstain Caviedes as well as Carlos Zapata and Eduardo Manuel - who tour with Groupo Niche - and Leo Jaramillo and Juan Moreno of Monsieur Job.W.T.F! is an elaborate masterpiece, presenting the listener with some of the best and most interesting ballads and bangers combined with truly intriguing instrumentals and immediately memorable remixes, all played with precise and confident expertise by world class musicians. W.T.F! is an extraordinary musical accomplishment, for which Monsieur Job should be applauded and revered.Monsieur Job will be performing at the Billboard Latin Music Showcase alongside Becky G and Rauw Alejandro on October 1st and 2nd in Sevilla, Spain. Learn more at: https://www.billboardlatinshowcase.com/ Top Artist Collaborations for W.T.F!:Collab 1: “Chukiti Remix” feat. Ñengo FlowCollab 2: “Problemas Remix” feat. Ruzzo from the Cuban band OrishasCollab 3: “Chiringuito” feat. Jhonpri from Sistema SolarCollab 4: “Dale Rojo Dale” feat. Louis Towers “Papa Rasta” former artist of Colombian label Discos FuentesCollab 5 & 6: “Fuck & Ese Tumbao” feat. Charles King Champeta artist from Palenque, BolivarCollab 7: “Quiero darte la Mano” feat. Tito Murillo lead singer of GuayacanW.T.F! was written and Produced by Toby Holguin and Monsieur Job for Basswalk LatinoMONSIEUR JOB – W.T.F.! TRACKLISTPEACE PIECE (Revisited)CAPRIDA FUNKBACKSTABBERSDASHATEME JOTAIRONYEDUARDO Y ADELAIDAMADRID 87PIEL ROJAI DREAM IN COLORSRAPSODIATHANK YOU JESUSTHE GUIDING LIGHTANOTHER CASUALTYSOUL SLURPCOLLAGETHE LIFECHINGA TU MADREKISS THE RAINUNO CON EL MUNDOVARANASIREDCHANGESSPINNER RemixZIZICORRE CABALLITO RemixMIRA LA OLAPERDIDOS EN EL MAR...BUSCANDOTEMIGHTY HIGHI GET HIGHNO PAINESTOY READY PA TIMUEVE TU CULOADIOS MI AMORNO MORE WARME SAY ME DO Remix feat Jah BloodzI SEE IT IN THE PAPERGOT TO KEEP ON MOVIN´NO HAY NADA QUE PUEDA HACERLA LUNA ESTA A FUEGOTU PARTYENTRA PERO COME CALLAOCHIRINGUITOESE TUMBAOFUCKCHUKITIBAILA BEBEVENTE CONMIGONO TENGO NADA QUE HACERME BRILLA LA CARAMOROCHA Remix feat JhombaME PREGUNTOBANG BANGMUERO POR TITU TE PONES A JUGARPROBLEMASEN TU CORAZONS.O.S. SILOE Remix feat JhombaSUENAN LAS BALAS EN LA NOCHELA HISTORIA DE MI BARRIOEL MICKEY MOUSE CRITICOOJALA SEA VIERNES Roots VersionAL OIDOQUIERO DARTE LA MANONO SE NI QUE PENSARNO ME DEJE ENGAÑARPERSA NELLA VIALIBRETHERES NOTHING I CAN DO TO FORGET YOUWHAT DO YOU WANT FROM MEBAILA CONMIGO BAILA HASTA LA MUERTELIKE AN ANIMALTU BOQUITAVENTE CONMIGOYESHURALAIM JE T´ AIMEJUNTO A TILA DISTANCIAOJALA SE VIERNES Trap VersionLA HISTORIA DE MI BARRIO RemixCHIRINGUITO Remix feat JhonpriCHUKITI Remix feat Ñengo FlowFUCK Remix feat Charles King ¨El Palenquero Fino¨ & Prix6ESE TUMBAO Remix feat Charles King ¨El Palenquero Fino¨I GET HIGH Remix feat Jah BloodzMIGHTY HIGH Remix feat Jah BloodzNO PAIN Remix feat Jah BloodzPROBLEMAS Remix feat RuzzoQUIERO DARTE LA MANO Remix feat Tito MurilloYESHURALAIM JE T´ AIME Remix feat JhombaCHIKI CHIKI BAU WAU Remix feat Leu2DALE ROJO DALE! Remix feat Louis Towers ¨Papa Rasta¨ES TAN FACILMALEVO MALEVAS.O.S. SILOEMOROCHAME SAY ME DOA ESCONDIDAS RemixME CONTAGIE RemixBAJATE LAS BRAGAS RemixBOOGIE BAILALO BRINCAO RemixBUSQUE MAL RemixCUCARACHA RemixMUERO POR TI RemixYO NO VOY A QUERER RemixPICA PICA RemixGUCCI CELINE RemixCAPRI RemixDA FUNK RemixBACKSTABBERS RemixEME JOTA RemixTHANK YOU JESUS RemixRAPSODIA RemixMUEVE TU CULO RemixI GET HIGH Dub VersionNO PAIN Dub VersionNUCITACHIKI CHIKI BAU WAUSPINNERAU REVOIR (Piano Outro)Straight from Cali, Colombia, a beautiful place high in the mountains above the clouds, Monsieur Job began as a solo project for band founder Toby Holguin, as he released the critically acclaimed album “Bass Pa$$i”. Looking to stimulate collaboration, Toby then decided to form a band with a musician he knew to be top notch, Leo Jaramillo from Bogota, Colombia. Both artists create their own style of music, and combined, Toby and Leo are Monsieur Job - a band that will truly rock your soul and make you move your feet.An eclectic and versatile musician in the Latin genre, Toby had the idea to start doing Urban Music besides the Chill Out and Electronic Music he had been creating, which is the vision that created the album “Bass Pa$$i”. Then Toby and Leo started dropping broken beats with a more festive, shaky, groovy Caribbean Latin flavor, turning the tunes into an international mash up of world talents in a unique blend of genres. There is also an electronic division called “EME JOTA BEAT BANG” which features Toby alongside super DJ Charlie Illera. Toby and Charlie consistently spin records for top venues around the world.On their debut release together, “Chow Chow Eyyy Pow Pow”, the record hit the Euro Indie Music Chart at #1 for 9 consecutive weeks as well as progressive singles; “Kick it” Remix feat. Charly Black, “Pica Pica”, Niña Shake Your Body” feat. No Mercy & Vojke Djans and “Chilliando Hangueando” feat. Cholo, and “La Melancolic Happy” feat. Clindistino reaching the #1 position as well, the Digital Radio Tracker Top 10, and Top 200 for Best Albums, #2 for the Billboard Latin Rhythm Albums Chart, and the Billboard Top 10 Heatseekers Albums Chart for their album “Bass Pa$$i”. This album was recorded in Bogota and Miami at Basswalk Studios, and Barba Studios in Belgrade and mastered at Sterling Studios, New York. Zona de Dropeo was recorded in Basswalk Studios in Cali and Bogotá.Moreover, the next few Monsieur Job studio albums; “Zona de Dropeo” and “Revisited 2020” were released in late summer 2019 and included 15 consecutive charted singles, 11 in the Billboard Top 10 singles and 4 in the Top 20 such as; “A Escondidas”, “Kick it”, “Boogie..báilalo brincao”, “Pica Pica”, “Bájate las Bragas”, “Busque Mal”, “Muero por ti”, “Vos Sos”, “Me Contagié”, “No Voy A Querer”, “Tanto Tiempo Sin Verte”, “Cucaracha”, Gato por Liebre”, “Gucci Celine”, and “La Clave”. They also peaked on the Top 10 Billboard Annual Artists of 2020 for Digital Latin Sales. As for 2021, they have maintained their efforts with eight Billboard hits in the Latin Digital Sales list so far this year.Monsieur Job is managed and promoted by Basswalk Latino, Cali. For booking and availability contact Diego Rodriguez or Stephen Wrench.For More on Monsieur Job, VISIT:Facebook.com/MonsieurJobInstagram: @MonsieurJobMusicaFor More on Basswalk Latino, VISIT: www.Basswalk.com/bwla/about For Info on Mierda Frita Video Production Company, VISIT: www.mierdafrita.com

