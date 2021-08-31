New GPS Tracking Products to Protect and Manage Your Vehicles and Equipment - from M2M in Motion
Introducing a New 3-in-1 Asset Tracker with three installation options, and a 2 Channel Dash Camera with an optional add-on interior Driver Facing Camera.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2M in Motion, a brand of AAMP Global and an innovative provider of fleet management solutions, today announced that it has launched two new GPS tracking products - a New 3-in-1 Asset Tracker with three installation options, and a 2 Channel Dash Camera with an optional add-on interior Driver Facing Camera.
3-in-1 Asset Tracker (SATST4950)
The 3-in-1 Asset Tracker was engineered to protect assets by GPS tracking. It was designed to be powered by solar, battery, and/or hardwired to a vehicle or equipment.
With Asset Trackers, you can know where your belongings are at all times. It is easy to check the location of your device in real time using our tracking software, available on your mobile device or your computer.
Optional Add-on Accessories to the 3-in-1 Asset Tracker include a Magnetic Mounting Cradle (ACSTCRD) and an Asset Tracker Charger (ACSTWC).
2 Channel HD Telematics Dashcam (DCSWCP2)
The 2 Channel HD Telematics Dashcam is an advanced high-definition (1080p) dash camera with a wide-angle view (150°). It has LTE video transmission, built-in tracking, and telematics data. Adding a dash camera can be a liability lifesaver. This dash cam will provide impact, motion, and break-in alerts in real-time on the M2M in Motion software platform – available on PC or your mobile device.
The 2 Channel HD Telematics Dashcam has an optional add-on Driver Facing Camera (ACSVA050B) available. This camera has built-in IR for night vision recording.
For additional information, visit our website www.m2minmotion.com.
About AAMP Global:
For over 32 years, AAMP has advanced automotive aftermarket technology. The company’s R&D capabilities have positioned AAMP as the market leader in highly engineered integration solutions, which enable aftermarket audio, safety, and infotainment products to work seamlessly with factory systems. AAMP is known for its PAC, Connects2, EchoMaster, Stinger, and other quality brands. AAMP’s focus on customer satisfaction from design to fulfillment has made it a globally trusted supplier. For more information, please visit www.aampglobal.com.
Maria Miller
AAMP Global
+1 727-803-0269
mmiller@aampglobal.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn