Special Mission Aircraftdemand worth US$14.91 Billion in 2021: Visiongain Research Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Global Special Mission Aircraft Market Forecast 2021-2031: - By Application (Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance, Security Missions, Infrastructure Planning & Monitoring, Mining & Exploration Missions, Scientific Research and Geological Surveys, Media, Vegetation & Mapping) By Payload Type (Sensors Suit, Communication Suite, Protection Suite, Combat Suite, Other Payload Types) Platform Type (Military Aviation, Commercial Aviation, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Research & Survey Aviation, Protection & Rescue Aviation, Other Platform Type) By Type (ISR Aircraft, MPA Aircraft, AEW&C Aircraft, SAR Aircraft, Refuelling Aircraft, Other Type) Plus analysis of leading regional/national markets and leading companies in the market. COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis (V-shaped recovery, W-shaped recovery, U-shaped recovery, L-shaped recovery)

Assuming our baseline scenario, Visiongain anticipates that the global special mission aircraft demand in 2021 will reach US$14.91 billion. With increased overhaul and upgrade of aircrafts, special mission aircrafts become increasingly more important due to the rise in special missions carried out throughout the world. However, even with this highlighted importance of special mission aircraft, in some cases, budgetary constraints can be sufficient to prevent necessary special mission aircraft on aircraft fleets. For example, even in the case of U.S forces, an F/A-18 Hornet performing in a domestic flight show, they shed a fundamental wing component in mid-flight.

How has COVID-19 impacted Special Mission Aircraft markets?

Special mission aircraft providers are facing the possibility of a steep drop in global demand for special mission aircraft services this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although commercial special mission aircrafts may face greater declines than special mission aircrafts, that have a higher proportion of business aviation clients.

Profiles of Leading 25 Players in the Market

Airbus Group SE

Babcock International Group PLC

BAE Systems plc

Bombardier Inc.

Cirrus Aircraft Company Corporation

Dassault Aviation SA

Diamond Aircraft Industries

Field Aviation Company

FLIR Systems Inc.

Gulfstream Aerospace Company

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (IAI)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Leidos Holdings, Inc.

Leonardo SpA,

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

QinetiQ Group plc

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

SaaB Group Company

Safran SA

Textron Inc.

The Boeing Aerospace

Viking Air Ltd.

Key Questions Answered by this Report:

What is the current size of the overall global special mission aircraft market ? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031? What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall special mission aircraft market over the next ten years?

What are the main segments within the overall special mission aircraft market?

How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031?

How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

What are the largest national markets for the world special mission aircraft?

What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years?

What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

How will political and regulatory forces influence regional markets?

How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments and prospects?

What are the leading special mission aircraft? What are their revenues and latest developments?

What are some of the most prominent human special mission aircraft currently in development?

What are the main trends that will affect the world special mission aircraft market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

How will the global special mission aircraft market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

What will be the main commercial drivers for the market from 2021 to 2031?

How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?

How will that industry evolve between 2021 and 2031, especially in R&D?

Visiongain's increasingly diverse sector coverage strengthens our research portfolio. The growing cross-sector convergence of key verticals and the interplay of game changing technologies across hitherto unrelated industries are creating new synergies, resulting in new business opportunities for you to leverage.

