Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, August 31, 2021
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of August 31 will include the following:
Tuesday, August 31 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the virtual Tech into Tomorrow Webinar: How Technology Is Fueling & Growing South Carolina’s Economy Note: The webinar can be viewed here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tech-into-tomorrow-webinar-how-tech-is-fueling-growing-scs-economy-tickets-163926736281
Tuesday, August 31 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing: S. 571, Naloxone, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.
Tuesday, August 31 at 6:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Union County South Carolina Republican Women’s Patriotic Celebration Union, Union Veterans Memorial Park Lodge, 322 Veterans Drive, Union, S.C.
Thursday, September 2 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing: S. 510 Automobile Dealers, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: August 23, 2021
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of August 23, 2021, included:
Tuesday, August 24
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.
8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held an agency call to discuss COVID-19.
11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in National Governors Association Governors Only call regarding COVID-19.
11:30 AM: Policy meeting.
1:30 PM: Meeting with RDML Brendan McPherson, United States Coast Guard Seventh District Commander
4:51 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.
Thursday, August 26
11:45 AM: Economic development meeting.
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.
Friday, August 27
8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held an agency call to discuss COVID-19.
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.
1:30 PM: Policy meeting.
Saturday, August 28
8:35 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.
8:45 PM: Call with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.