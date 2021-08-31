Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, August 31, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of August 31 will include the following:

Tuesday, August 31 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the virtual Tech into Tomorrow Webinar: How Technology Is Fueling & Growing South Carolina’s Economy Note: The webinar can be viewed here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tech-into-tomorrow-webinar-how-tech-is-fueling-growing-scs-economy-tickets-163926736281

Tuesday, August 31 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing: S. 571, Naloxone, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, August 31 at 6:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Union County South Carolina Republican Women’s Patriotic Celebration Union, Union Veterans Memorial Park Lodge, 322 Veterans Drive, Union, S.C.

Thursday, September 2 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing: S. 510 Automobile Dealers, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: August 23, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of August 23, 2021, included:

Tuesday, August 24

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held an agency call to discuss COVID-19.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in National Governors Association Governors Only call regarding COVID-19.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

1:30 PM: Meeting with RDML Brendan McPherson, United States Coast Guard Seventh District Commander

4:51 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina congressional delegation.

Thursday, August 26

11:45 AM: Economic development meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, August 27

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held an agency call to discuss COVID-19.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Saturday, August 28

8:35 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

8:45 PM: Call with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.