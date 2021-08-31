Submit Release
AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER NAMES THIS YEAR’S HEALTH AMBASSADORS FOR A READY TEXAS

AUSTIN- Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today announced his selections for the 2021-2022 class of Health Ambassadors for a Ready Texas (HART). These high school leaders will collaborate with the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) and their school nutrition teams to champion local foods and Texas agriculture using resources such as TDA’s Farm Fresh Initiative. Ambassadors also promote school meals and healthy lifestyles during National School Lunch Week, Farm to School Month and other exciting events each semester.

“These kids deserve a round of applause,” Commissioner Miller said. “I am proud of the student leaders who have stepped up to the plate and have committed to promoting a healthier lifestyle in their communities. Please join me in congratulating them for their efforts in building a healthier future for the great state of Texas.”

The HART Initiative is now in its third year. Commissioner Miller created the student-engagement initiative to build participation in child nutrition programs and promote healthier campus environments. As HART participants fulfill their roles as ambassadors, they also provide insight the agency uses to strengthen school nutrition and wellness programs statewide.

The ambassadors represent 29 high schools in regions across Texas and will serve as HART representatives from September 1, 2021, through May 20, 2022.

The following 16 Independent School Districts (ISDs) and charter schools are represented:

• A PLUS CHARTER SCHOOLS, Inc. DBA A + ACADEMY • AUSTIN ISD • BANQUETE ISD • CLINT ISD • DENVER CITY ISD • DETROIT ISD • ELYSIAN FIELDS ISD • FORT BEND ISD • KATY ISD • KENEDY ISD • LAREDO ISD • PAINT ROCK ISD • SHERMAN ISD • SMITHVILLE ISD • SPRING BRANCH ISD • UNITED ISD

If you are interested in learning more about the HART Initiative, visit SquareMeals.org/HART or contact the HART Team at HART@TexasAgriculture.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

###

