AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER NAMES THIS YEAR’S HEALTH AMBASSADORS FOR A READY TEXAS
“These kids deserve a round of applause,” Commissioner Miller said. “I am proud of the student leaders who have stepped up to the plate and have committed to promoting a healthier lifestyle in their communities. Please join me in congratulating them for their efforts in building a healthier future for the great state of Texas.”
The HART Initiative is now in its third year. Commissioner Miller created the student-engagement initiative to build participation in child nutrition programs and promote healthier campus environments. As HART participants fulfill their roles as ambassadors, they also provide insight the agency uses to strengthen school nutrition and wellness programs statewide.
The ambassadors represent 29 high schools in regions across Texas and will serve as HART representatives from September 1, 2021, through May 20, 2022.
The following 16 Independent School Districts (ISDs) and charter schools are represented:
• A PLUS CHARTER SCHOOLS, Inc. DBA A + ACADEMY • AUSTIN ISD • BANQUETE ISD • CLINT ISD • DENVER CITY ISD • DETROIT ISD • ELYSIAN FIELDS ISD • FORT BEND ISD • KATY ISD • KENEDY ISD • LAREDO ISD • PAINT ROCK ISD • SHERMAN ISD • SMITHVILLE ISD • SPRING BRANCH ISD • UNITED ISD
If you are interested in learning more about the HART Initiative, visit SquareMeals.org/HART or contact the HART Team at HART@TexasAgriculture.gov.
