Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Receives Telephone Call from Somali Foreign Minister
Download logo
HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani received on Tuesday a telephone call from HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohammed Abdirizak.
During the call, they reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the latest developments in the region.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.