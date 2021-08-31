Submit Release
News Search

There were 570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,247 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Receives Telephone Call from Somali Foreign Minister

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar Download logo

HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani received on Tuesday a telephone call from HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohammed Abdirizak.

During the call, they reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the latest developments in the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

You just read:

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Receives Telephone Call from Somali Foreign Minister

Distribution channels: Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.