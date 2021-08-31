Polypropylene Market Size, Key Factors, Major Players, Growth Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027
According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global polypropylene market is forecast to reach USD 205.61 Billion by 2027.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Polypropylene Market research report published by Reports and Data is an investigative research study that focuses on top players of the industry, business expansions, geographical reach, segments and sub-segments of the market, and cost and value chain analysis. It offers crucial insights into market share, market size, revenue growth, current and emerging trends, consumer preferences and demands, factors influencing the market growth, and other important data to help clients, businesses, and stakeholders capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the Polypropylene market. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario and provides an in-depth impact analysis of the health crisis on the overall market growth.
The increasing global installation of propane dehydrogenation (PDH) facilities is anticipated to influence demand. In the U.S. and Canada, the ethane steam crackers have reduced the production of propylene. Thus, companies have been shifting to propane dehydrogenation for the production of propylene. Based on statistics, since 2010, more than 2 million metric tons/year of new PDH capacity have been developed in both the U.S. and Canada, and around 1.6 MMTPA capacity is currently under development.
Rapid adoption of digital technologies to improve efficiency and production, prioritization of environment sustainability, enhancement of global supply chain, and rising import/export of chemicals and materials have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Increasing demand for personal care and consumer products such as soaps and other materials, growing focus on the production of petrochemicals, increasing capital expenditures, and rising emphasis on decarbonization have further fueled the revenue growth of the materials and chemicals industry.
The COVID-19 impact:
The spread of Covid-19 poses a threat to the global oil and gas industry due to various factors. The drastic action taken to curb the spread of the virus has had a significant impact on the working of different sectors. For instance, offshore workers have to balance maintaining social distancing while living and working in confined spaces. Similarly, travel bans and quarantines inhibit companies’ ability to facilitate travel and conduct meetings. The uncertainty that runs through the pandemic further affects the historically volatile industry. This uncertainty is further supported by the lack of an apparent historical instance for the phenomenon in the oil and gas sector. The oil industry is being affected by dual frontiers, including the demand destruction caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the price war amongst key global producers that have brought about a record plunge in prices.
Key participants include:
BASF SE, China National Chemical Corporation (CHEMCHINA), Dow Chemical Company, ENI S.P.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Braskem, INEOS Group Holdings S.A., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, SINOPEC, and TOTAL Specialties USA, Inc.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global polypropylene market on the basis of type, application, end use industry, and region:
Extraction Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Homopolymer
Copolymer
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Moulding
Injection Moulding
Blow Moulding
Fiber & Raffia
Films & Sheets
Bags & Sacks
Containers
Others
End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Packaging
Flexible Packaging
Rigid Packaging
3D Printing
Automotive & Transportation
Building & Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Healthcare
Others
Regional Analysis covers:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
