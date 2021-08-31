Industrial Biotechnology Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028
The Industrial biotechnology Market is expected to reach USD 700.98 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Industrial Biotechnology Market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. This can be mainly associated with increasing usage for manufacturing biofuels. Based on statistics, increasing use of technology across several industries on account of its multiple advantages such as environmental friendliness, efficient production methods, new raw material chains, low waste generation, reduced manufacturing costs, and raw material consumption is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market over the next few years.
The Industrial biotechnology process is cost competitive as it has moderate cost curves as compared to various chemical processes that are primarily based on the use of fossil fuels and have relatively lesser energy needs, lesser number of production steps, and generate more minor waste by-products. Also, this technology is not influenced by price volatilities as it does not compete with oil or crop prices. Biotechnology enables the industrial manufacturing of a broad range of products using several microorganisms and natural metabolic pathways. In the past, these natural products were either not used in an extensive range of industries or just employed in niche markets. However, as of today, various industries have begun the use of these products to comply with many environmental standards which are projected to fuel its demand over the forecast period.
North America dominates the regional market for this technology, accounting for the largest market share of 22.30% in 2020. Substantial funds by the government for R&D in the field and growing demand for green products and chemicals from consumers are the principal factors that have established North America’s position in the global market.
Top companies in the market include:
BASF, Amyris, Borregaard, BioAmber, Codexis, Evolva, Fermentalg, Gevo, Global Bioenergies, Deinove, Metabolic Explorer, Novozymes, and Solazyme
Market Overview:
Increasing awareness regarding energy conversation and sustainability along with rapid digitalization are expected to significantly drive the revenue growth of the chemicals and materials industry over the coming years. Materials and chemicals industry generally covers all the manufacturers and companies that produce industrial chemicals and raw materials required for the production of other materials. Plastics, materials, drugs, soap, and agricultural chemicals, among others are some of the most common end products of the chemical and materials industry. Increasing focus on petrochemicals, rising investment in chemicals and materials industries, rapid digitalization and automation of manufacturing and production processes, and growing focus on environmentally friendly production are some other key factors driving market growth.
The report further segments the global Industrial Biotechnology market on the basis of product types, application, and key regions of the market. The report offers accurate growth estimations for each segment and sub-segment and provides key insights into factors influencing the growth of each segment.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Biofuel
Biochemical
Biomaterial
BioType
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Food & Feed
Pharmaceuticals
Pulp & Paper
Textile
Bio Energy
Regional Analysis:
Regional analysis of the Industrial Biotechnology market offers crucial insights into production and consumption patterns, import/export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, revenue contribution, and the market share and size in terms of volume and value. The report presents accurate analysis of the country-wise segmentation to offer better understanding of the market and provides information of the presence of key players/manufacturers in each region.
Regional analysis covers the following region:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major Highlights of the Global Industrial Biotechnology Market Report:
The study analyzes the various manufacturing processes of the products offered by this industry, alongside determining their respective market shares and contribution to the overall business development.
It offers critical insights related to the production capacity, estimated growth, and revenues amassed by each regional segment over the projected timeframe.
The report encompasses crucial information, for instance, product pricing patterns, total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate of each product and application type.
The report further emphasizes the product portfolios of each of these companies and the respective specifications and applications of these products.
Production capacity, manufacturing costs, gross margins, pricing models, and revenue shares of these companies have also been discussed at the end of this report.
