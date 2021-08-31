Argan Oil Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027
Reports And Data
The global Argan Oil Market is forecast to reach USD 499.90 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argan oil is gaining prominence on the global market, as it includes lupeol, omega-3, and omega-6 fatty acids, antioxidant tocopherols, beta amyrin, butyrospermol, and triterpenoids, which play an essential role in enhancing skin and hair efficiency. It has enabled businesses, including aromatherapy, medicine, and makeup producers to incorporate argan oil into their final goods. Foremost industry leaders concentrate on enhancing product consistency in their personal care and beauty items to support good hair and skin. Such policies are projected to boost consumer demand in the cosmetics application market. In turn, market consumption is also seeing a boom owing to a change in customer preference to sustainable goods. Argan oil industry players are interested in R&D activities to develop the extraction system because this is a crucial phase in the development cycle. Scientists recently acquired argan oil utilizing supercritical fluid extraction, and no improvements in the product's consistency and physicochemical parameters have been established. The system is, therefore, already in its infancy and is yet to play a significant role in raising the manufacturing over the forecasted timeframe.
The materials and chemical industry has registered a rapid revenue growth over the recent past owing to the constant requirement for materials and chemicals across various sectors including agriculture, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, paper, healthcare, food and beverage, and manufacturing among others. Rapid demand for products like perfumes, soaps, detergents for daily usage, increasing adoption of green energy and organic products, increasing investments in research and development activities, and rising support from various public and private sectors are key factors fueling global Argan Oil market growth. In addition, factors such as rising disposable income, increasing efforts to reduce carbon footprint and consumer shift to eco-friendly and sustainable products are expected to fuel overall market growth going ahead.
Nonetheless, in comparison to other available oils, horticultural abuse, inaccessibility at retail locations, and rising argan oil prices are confining the worldwide growth of the argan oil industry. While the high cost of argan oil restricts its availability by consumers, it is anticipated that changes in the extraction of argan oil and the expanded output cap by argan oil producers would be manageable development to the market amid the conjecture period. Expanded consumer awareness about normal fixings, particularly in nations such as India, Brazil and China, is relied on to boost the growth of the argan oil market in the years ahead. Asia Pacific is depending on evolving as a future area for global and regional players putting capital on the argan oil market.
The COVID-19 impact:
While the COVID-19 epidemic is rising, manufacturers are gradually adapting their production and purchasing strategies to fulfill the challenges of a pandemic that has created market-based Argan Oil needs. There will be a series of negative and positive disruptions over a few months as retailers and their suppliers respond to growing customer demands. With an unhealthy global situation, several states look vulnerable to export-dependent economies. Because of a lack of downwind demand, the effect of this pandemic would transform the global Argan Oil industry, some manufacturing plants either shut down or decrease their capacity. Others, however, stopped their output by their respective governments as a precautionary move to prevent the spread of the virus. For other nations, by looking at the severity of the crisis and the consequent behavior of the state officials themselves, customers are centered on becoming more important. Market dynamics in Asia Pacific countries have become chaotic in all of these situations, collapsing frequently and finding it impossible to stabilize.
Key participants include:
Zidrop Argan Oil, Purus International, Organica Group Limited, Argane Aouzac, Kamakhya Bottlers, ARGANisme, Malakbio, ARGANBULK, Zineglob, and Arganfarm, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Based on the type, organic generated a revenue of USD 99.79 million in 2019 and believed to grow considerably with a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period due to the rising popularity from cosmetics companies around the world is distinguished by the use of biobased fertilizers, like green manure, bone meal, and manure composting, to improve the crop yield.
The blends expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.8% in the forecasted period due to the increasing market demand for blends in topical applications coupled with the increased use of argan oil blends in the cosmetics field.
The medical application is the major contributor to the Argan Oil Market. The medical sectors of the North America region are the major shareholder of the market and held around 28.7% of the market in the year 2019, owing to its superior characteristics antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, aphrodisiac, analgesic effects, and anti-proliferative for healing skin wounds, bruises, and abrasions at a quicker pace.
The North America dominated the market for Argan Oil in 2019, attributable to the increasing use of biobased personal care, beauty, and aromatherapy goods. North America region held approximately 32.6% of the market, followed by the Asia Pacific, which contains around 28.9% market in the year 2019.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Argan Oil Market on the basis of type, form, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Conventional
Organic
Form Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Absolute
Concentrate
Blend
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Medical
Aromatherapy
Food Processing
Cleaning and Home
Others
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
