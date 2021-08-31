Roofing Chemicals Market Size, Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Trends & Factor Analysis, 2021–2027
The global Roofing Chemicals market size is forecast to reach USD 167.27 billion from USD 95.52 billion in 2019, exhibiting a growth rate of 7.7% through 2027.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Roofing Chemicals Market research report published by Reports and Data is an investigative research study that focuses on top players of the industry, business expansions, geographical reach, segments and sub-segments of the market, and cost and value chain analysis. It offers crucial insights into market share, market size, revenue growth, current and emerging trends, consumer preferences and demands, factors influencing the market growth, and other important data to help clients, businesses, and stakeholders capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the Roofing Chemicals market. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario and provides an in-depth impact analysis of the health crisis on the overall market growth.
The Roofing Chemicals market report encompasses the key dimensions of the market including major regional markets, product and technology landscape, application areas, end-use verticals, and competitive environment. Other key elements of the market included in the report are market size, revenue growth rate, demand & supply graphs, production & consumption patterns, driving & restraining factors, latest & upcoming trends, potential threats & challenges, and various econometric aspects. The global Roofing Chemicals market size is forecast to reach USD 167.27 billion from USD 95.52 billion in 2019, exhibiting a growth rate of 7.7% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the surging demand for energy-efficient buildings and large-scale utilization of bio-based roofing chemicals.
The rise in the number of R&D activities associated with the reduction of costs in the installation of roofing systems will positively impact the roofing chemicals market. Moreover, increasing investments in technological advancements in a bid to improve the aesthetics of buildings, along with the efficiency of membrane material of roofing chemicals, will foster market growth over the forecast period.
Key participants in the global roofing chemicals market include:
BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Saint-Gobain S.A., 3M, Owens Corning, Eastman Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Sika AG, and GAF Materials Corporation, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Based on type, the bituminous segment has generated a revenue of USD 25.10 billion in 2019 and is forecast to hold 36.3% of the global roofing chemicals market share through 2027. The robust growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of bituminous material for residential and commercial buildings. Product properties like lightweight, non-combustible, and easy-to-use material are the key factors propelling demand.
Based on application, Metal roofing is expected to contribute significantly to the roofing chemicals market share over the forecast period due to growth in the development of prefabricated metal buildings and non-residential applications.
The increasing number of suppliers and manufacturers of bitumen, elastomers, and epoxy resins is likely to drive global roofing chemicals market growth over the analysis period.
On the basis of end-use, the commercial segment is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period due to a significant rise in infrastructure activities, including roof repairing and remodeling.
In the regional landscape, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the majority of the global roofing chemicals market share, delivering a CAGR of nearly 8.1% through 2027. Factors like strong economic growth in China, population growth in India and China. Besides, increased infrastructure development activities, the strong presence of key manufacturers, along with the development of organic roofing products in the region will supplement market revenue share over the analysis period.
Europe is forecast to witness significant growth over the projected timeframe on account of a strict regulatory framework for environmentally friendly components in roofing systems across the region.
In May 2020, Nouryon, a global specialty chemicals leader, launched a new elastomeric cool roofing coating solution that offers energy-savings with high reflecting light & enhanced self-cleaning properties, making it ideal for the building & construction application.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Roofing Chemicals Market on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Epoxy Resin
Bituminous
Asbestos
Elastomers
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Metal Roofing
Membrane Roofing
Others
End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Residential
Commercial
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
