PennDOT Announces Public Meetings to Provide Updates on the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will provide updates on the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor (Route 4034) during two public meetings on September 14, 2021.

The meetings will be held in the virtual and face-to-face format and give members of the public opportunities to review updates of different aspects of the project as well as ask questions and give feedback on the plans.

Proposed improvements along the central portion of Bayfront Parkway, which includes Sassafras Street Extension, State Street, and Holland Street, focuses on upgrades to the pedestrian and bicycles amenities, as well as the traffic needs.

During the meetings, the public will receive an update on the plans, a summary of the recent peer reviews of the proposed roundabouts and Holland Street pedestrian bridge, as well as the anticipated project timelines and phases.

A virtual meeting will be held:

Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Time: Noon to 1:30 PM; Presentation at the start.

Location: Microsoft Teams Live

Attendees will have an opportunity to hear a presentation on the project and ask questions through the chat option within the meeting. A link to the meeting will be posted on the project website, www.BayfrontParkwayProject.com, at www.penndot.gov/District1, and within the project Bayfront Parkway Project Facebook group. A link to a project survey will be provided during the meeting, as well as online and through Facebook. No RSVP is necessary to attend the virtual meeting.

An open house meeting will be held:

Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Time: 3:00 to 7:00 PM

Location: Erie-Western PA Port Authority building

1 Holland Street

Erie, PA 16507

Open house attendees will have the opportunity to view information boards, talk with representatives from PennDOT and its design partner, ms consultants, inc., and complete a feedback survey. Masks are recommended for all attendees and social distancing is encouraged whenever possible.

Information and the survey presented at the September meetings will be available online at www.BayfrontParkwayProject.com and the Bayfront page at www.penndot/gov/District1, as well as in the Facebook group. Additional information on the project, including the environmental documents, earlier public meetings feedback and presentations, frequently asked questions, and public outreach efforts, continues to be available on the websites.

The public meeting is being held in a facility that complies with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and it is accessible to individuals who have disabilities. Also, the project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Tom McClelland, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager at thmcclella@pa.gov or 814-678-7081.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

