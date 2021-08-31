Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028
Increase in number of renal failure due to diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and stress, are the key factors influencing industry growth.NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size – USD 3.88 Billion in 2020, Industry Growth - CAGR of 5.3 %, Industry Trends –Surging demand for hassle free blood filtering treatment procedure
The global Peritoneal Dialysis Industry research report published by Reports and Data spans over 200+ pages and is an extensive analysis of the Peritoneal Dialysis market and overall industry. The report has been formulated through thorough primary and secondary research to generate crucial statistical insights regarding market share, market size, revenue growth, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand, consumer preferences, and overall industry overview. The report discusses in detail the top companies operating in the market, their expansion strategies, product portfolio, market position, and other crucial data to offer the readers, clients, and businesses key insights and investment opportunities to gain a competitive edge over others. The report utilizes key statistical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, investment return analysis and feasibility analysis to offer key insights about the competitive landscape and overall market scenario.
Peritoneal dialysis is the filtering of blood along with the elimination of waste fluids by using the peritoneal membrane, the body’s natural filter. The advantages associated with peritoneal dialysis include no use of needles, minimum clinic visits, and provides continuous therapy, which acts more like natural kidneys. This method is mostly performed at home and principally works to remove excess waste products and fluid from the blood.
ESRD, which is generally known as kidney failure is a one of the key factors for growth of the market. Diabetes is the most usual cause of ESRD, whereas high blood pressure is another common cause of ESRD. High blood pressure and diabetes are the most common chronic disease population across the globe. The shortage of kidneys for transplantation owing to stringent regulations in several countries may stimulate industry growth in the coming years. Moreover, a growing aging population that needs long term care requirements, raising awareness about hospital-acquired infections and increased patient preference of advanced kidney treatment will offer lucrative opportunities for the global peritoneal dialysis market growth through 2028.
Key participants in the global peritoneal dialysis market include
Baxter International, B. Braun, Nipro, Melsungen, Covidien, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Dialysis Clinic, Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings, Fresenius Medical Care, Medical Components, NephroPlus, Huaren Pharmaceutical, Northwest Kidney Centers, NxStage Medical, Satellite Healthcare, Renal Services, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, U.S. Renal Care, and Sandor, among others.
Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Based on type, the Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis segment is expected to observe a notable growth rate of 5.4% through 2028 on account of its portability, low cost, and lesser machines attachments.
• Based on end-use, the hospital based dialysis segment accounts for nearly 31.2% of the market share in 2020 and is expected to make significant contributions through 2028. The segmental growth is driven by the availability of unique diagnostic and therapeutic medical technologies that enable quick and accurate diagnosis in these settings.
• In the regional landscape, Europe accounted for nearly 26.3% of the global peritoneal dialysis market share in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.
• In 2020, North America accounted for 35.3% of the global peritoneal dialysis market and is expected to gain major traction through 2028 on account of increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies, and several initiatives by the government supporting adoption of advanced medical systems in healthcare settings.
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global Peritoneal Dialysis Market on the basis of Type, End-user, Product and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)
• Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Home-Based Dialysis
• Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Peritoneal Dialysis Solution
• Device
• Peritoneal Dialysis Set
• Catheter
• Others
Region analysis Covers:
• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Peritoneal Dialysis market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.
