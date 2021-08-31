Cannibble FoodTech Ltd nominated as a finalist for the Innovative Product Award at the White Label CBD & Hemp Expo
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannibble FoodTech Ltd ("Cannibble" or the “Company”) an Israeli food-tech company, will be exhibiting its line of Hemp and CBD enriched food and beverage products at the Las Vegas White Label CBD & Hemp Expo booth 7006 between the 1st and 2nd of September 2021.
Cannibble is pleased to announce that Cannibble's products have been selected as finalist awarded "Winning Innovative Products at the White Label Expo in Las Vegas.
Cannibble will be showing its line of products, marketed under its brand name “The Pelicann”. The Pelicann offers a wide variety & flavors of premixed powder foods, beverages, nutritional supplements, spices and a special line of products for athlete’s infused with CBD and Hemp protein.
About Cannibble:
Cannibble Foodtech Ltd is an Israeli food tech company that develops and manufactures powdered food and beverage mix products that are enhanced variously with hemp seeds, hemp protein and CBD where legal to do so. Cannibble's products are sold under the brand name "The Pelicann"
For more information, please contact:
Yoav Bar Joseph – CEO
E-Mail: yoav@cannibble.world
Tel: +972-54-4309583
Ronnie Jaegermann - Advisor
E-Mail Ronnie@Exit-team.com
Tel: +972-54-4202054
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation.
Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. We have made certain assumptions about the forward-looking statements and information, including the ability to receive a final receipt for its Prospectus and its ability to obtain the Listing on the CSE and the timing for these events, and the benefits to be derived from becoming a public company. Although Cannibble’s management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, inability to obtain a final receipt for the Prospectus or obtain CSE approval for the Listing, the possibility that a liquid market for Cannibble’s shares will not develop after the Listing and that it will be unsuccessful in attracting new investors to support the development of its business, demand for its products, and those factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Prospectus dated August 9, 2021 and filed on SEDAR.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained herein. Except as required by law, Cannibble does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change
Yoav Bar Joseph
CANNIBBLE FOODTECH LTD
