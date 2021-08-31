Biochip Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028 | Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Advances in development of targeted and personalized medicines for unmet medical conditions is favoring biochip market growth.NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biochip Market Size – USD 11.42 Billion in 2020, Industry Growth - CAGR of 11.7%, Industry Trends – Surging demand for personalized medicine.
The latest report released by Reports and Data, titled ‘Global Biochip Market,’ summarizes the Biochip market and offers insightful information about its key segments and sub-segments. The critical market insights offered by the report are derived through extensive research, expert interviews, and surveys. The report highlights the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, threats, emerging market trends, industry growth rate, product innovations, and sales statistics.
The report explains some other critical factors influencing market growth, such as production & consumption patterns, import/export analysis, paradigm shifts in consumer preferences, fluctuating demand and supply graphs, and a wide range of macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Other major highlights of the Biochip market research report are exhaustive coverage of the key regional markets, intense market competition, expansion of product portfolios, rising consumer demand, end-use applications, and distribution network.
Biochip technologies have a significant impact on genomic research. Various fields such as drug discovery, gene discovery, medical diagnostics, and toxicological research, are benefitting from the use of biochip technologies. Biochip technology is expensive, and its high cost is associated with the complexity of technology, various resources and extensive R&D that goes in for the product manufacturing. Several research institutes are focusing on enhancing the precision of the product while reducing costs and time. Rise in R&D investment, government funding and high potential in untapped markets is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the biochip market.
North America is forecast to dominate the global biochip market during the forecast period owing to expansion of the geriatric population base, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and cardiac diseases, coupled with availability of advanced healthcare systems in the region.
Get a sample copy of the global Biochip market report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1375
Key participants in the global biochip market include
bioMrieux S.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fluidigm Corporation, HORIBA, Ltd., PerkinElmer, Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Randox Laboratories Ltd., among others.
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Further key findings from the report suggests
• Based on product type, The DNA chip segment is expected to gain major traction over the analysis period on account of extensive applications scope of DNA chip in biotechnology and drug discovery.
• The protein chip segment is projected to deliver a CAGR of 12.8% through 2028 on account of improvement in the field of recombinant proteins.
• Based on technology, the microfluidics segment dominated the biochip market with a share of 53% in 2020. The segmental growth is driven by surging demand for POC-diagnostic devices such as glucose monitoring and pregnancy test kits.
• Based on substrate material, the glass segment accounted for 33% of the market share in 2020 and is forecast to make significant revenue contributions through 2028. Glass-based substrates are in high demand for various applications as they are less sensitive to heat and organic environments as compared to polymer-based biochip.
• Based on application, the in-vitro diagnostics segment accounted for nearly 13% of the market share in 2018 and expected to gain major traction through 2028. The robust growth can be attributed to the extensive applications of biochip in every form of in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), including Lab-on-chip application, protein microarray application, DNA application, and other array applications.
• Based on end-use, the hospitals & diagnostic center segment is expected to observe notable growth through 2028 on account of advantages associated with biochip such as ability to deliver high throughput without the need for heavy and bulky instruments and significant time and cost savings.
• In the regional landscape, Europe is forecast to account for nearly 27% of the biochip market share through 2028. The presence of key industry players in the region, including biomerieux s.a., QIAGEN N.V., Randox Laboratories Ltd., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is positively impacting the market growth.
• Asia Pacific is forecast to exhibit maximum CAGR through 2028 on account of rapid growth in the life sciences industry in countries like China and India. In addition, growth in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research coupled with low infrastructure costs are other key factors driving Asia Pacific biochip market growth.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1375
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Biochip Market on the basis of product, technology, substrate materials, applications, end users, and Region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• DNA Chip
• Lab-on-chip
• Protein Chip
• Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Microfluidics
• Microarray
Substrate Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Glass
• Polymers
• Silicon
• Others
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Genomics
• Proteomics
• Drug Discovery and Developments
• In Vitro Diagnostics
• Disease Diagnostics
• Agriculture
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company
• Academic and research institute
• Hospitals and diagnostic centers
• Other end users
Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/biochip-market
Major Highlights of the Biochip Market Report:
• The Biochip market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.
• The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.
• The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.
• The report analyzes the Biochip market presence across major regions of the world.
• It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.
• The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.
• It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1375
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.
Read More Reports:-
Biopsy Devices Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/biopsy-devices-market-size-to-reach-usd-3-69-billion-in-2028-noted-reports-and-data/
Creatinine Measurement Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/creatinine-measurement-market-size-to-value-at-usd-841-01-million-in-2028/
Point of Care Glucose Testing Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/point-of-care-glucose-testing-market-size-to-reach-usd-8-17-billion-in-2028-says-reports-and-data-/
Transfer Membrane Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/transfer-membrane-market-size-to-reach-usd-204-75-million-in-2028-noted-reports-and-data/
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and data
+ +1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn