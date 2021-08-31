Food Safety Testing Market Insights on Industry Share, Developments, Revenue and Key Players

Food Safety Testing Market

In this report, the global market by technology has been segmented into agar culturing, PCR-based assay, immunoassay-based, and others.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food safety testing refers to the inspection of food products for disease-causing organisms, chemicals, and other hazardous materials. It is generally targeted at three primary food contaminants namely, pathogens, chemicals, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs).Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers. The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds namely, sale of food that is unfit and potentially harmful and deliberate misdescription of food.Implementation of various regulations on food safety, particularly in the developed economies, drives the growth of the global food safety testing market. Recycling of animal by-products, sale of goods past their use by date, inclusion of harmful ingredients, and unsafe food handling processes are some of the major food fraud activities. The consumption of contaminated food, including toxic chemicals and radioactive materials, results in foodborne illness, which may even lead to death. The consumption of contaminated food, including toxic chemicals and radioactive materials, results in foodborne illness, which may even lead to death. The implementation of stringent regulations by many leading food safety organizations, such as Food Standards Agency, European Food Safety Authority, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, and Canadian Food Inspection Agency, to prevent ill health of consumers and food fraud is expected to drive the growth of the global food safety testing market. The global food safety testing market size was valued at $13,144 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $23,204 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. Rising economically motivated adulteration (EMA), owing to high competition and rise in incidence of food frauds globally, is the prime factor that is expected to boost the growth of the global food safety testing market during the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for processed foods among millennials further fosters the growth of the market.Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers. Some of the major players analyzed in this report are SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas SA, ALS limited, TUV SUD, AsureQuality Ltd., DNV GL, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. Key Benefits for Stakeholders: The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets. A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided. The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities. An extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market. The key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market. 