Vehicle Whiplash Protection System Market Growth Focusing on Trends & Innovations During the Period Until 2027

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vehicle Whiplash Protection System Market Outlook – 2027With rising number of accidents in recent years due to on road vehicles, the automakers are targeting more on enhancing the safety level in the vehicles. The vehicle whiplash protection system is one of the vital safety features for passengers in vehicle. The vehicle whiplash protection system provides protection against automotive whiplash injuries in case of accidents. Moreover, the vehicle whiplash protection system consists of energy-absorbing backrest and seat cushions to protect the passenger’s neck. The system is designed to protect passenger against rear impact where the angle and speed of the collision and the nature of the colliding vehicle all have an influence. The key players analyzed in the report include Robert Bosch Continental AG, Grammer AG, Lear Corporation, Takata Corporation, Delphi Automotive, Autoliv Inc., Hyundai Mobis, Volvo, ITW Automotive Products GmbH COVID-19 scenario analysis: In addition to health risks, there are a wide range of potential supply chain impacts that is anticipated to hamper the automotive and automotive component industry with rising spread of novel coronavirus. The accelerated spread of virus across the world has led to long closure of manufacturing facilities. Besides, export-oriented vehicle whiplash protection system industries would face the challenge of diverted supply chain as OEMs are preferring local suppliers. Additionally, decreased demand due to economic slowdown is further anticipated to hamper the vehicle whiplash protection system market. Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis The stringent government norms and rising vehicle standards to reduce the fatality rate caused by accidents is propelling the market of vehicle whiplash protection system. Besides, the rising number of vehicles and increasing adoption of whiplash protection system in vehicles is driving the market. Additionally, technological development in vehicle whiplash protection system is proliferating the market. However, higher installation cost of vehicle whiplash protection system is restraining the market growth. Furthermore, increasing awareness of consumers towards safety in vehicle has led to rise in demand for vehicle whiplash protection system. The vehicle whiplash protection system market trends are as follows: Automotive safety ratings prompting the market growth The concern for increasing vehicle safety has speeded up in recent years. The increasing sales of vehicles has necessitated the safety programs such as the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) to make the rating criteria more stringent. In 2009, the Euro NCAP included Whiplash testing of front seats in the rating. The results are shown as part of Adult Occupant Protection. In 2014, the whiplash assessment was extended to include rear seating positions, where the 4 points were redistributed to 3 points for front seats and 1 point for rear seats. Adoption of whiplash protection system increasing vehicle sales Vehicle whiplash protection system is a safety component installed in a vehicle to reduce the risk of serious injury. Additionally, the rising consumer concerns to include vehicle whiplash protection system is increasing the sales of vehicle as consumer buying preference has shifted towards procuring safer vehicles. Owing to the consumer preference the automotive OEMs are increasingly integrating vehicle whiplash protection system in the vehicle. In 2020, Mazda CX-30 scored 5 stars in ANCAP test with exceptional performance in whiplash test. Moreover, most of the cars designed are tested with the consideration of male test dummies. However, Volvo engineered vehicle whiplash protection system with consideration of women safety as well. Key benefits of the report: This study presents the analytical depiction of the vehicle whiplash protection system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share. The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the growth scenario. Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market. The report provides a detailed Vehicle Whiplash Protection System Market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years. Questions answered in the vehicle whiplash protection system market research report: Which are the leading market players active in the vehicle whiplash protection system market? What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years? What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market? What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps? 