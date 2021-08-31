Global Dental Turbine Market Size Estimated to be Worth USD 226.7 Million by 2026: By Speed, Types and End-Users by FnF Research

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Dental Turbine Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 108.2 Million in 2020 to reach USD 226.7 Million by 2026, at 10.8% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are A-dec Inc., Dentflex, DentalEZ, FONA Dental, W&H Group, NSK, Dentamerica Inc., Guilin Woodpecker Medical Instrument Co. Ltd. and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Dental Turbine Market By Product Type (Air-Driven Turbines, Electric Turbines, and Hybrid Air-Electric Turbines), By Speed (High-Speed Dental Turbines and Low-Speed Dental Turbines), By End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Academic & Research Centers): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Dental Turbine Market size & share expected to reach to USD 226.7 Million by 2026 from USD 108.2 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Dental Turbine Market: Overview

Dental turbines are instruments that are designed to carry out dental testing by combining precision parts that move in perfect synchronization the dental drill, also called the dental handpiece, should be safe, effective, and available in a wide range of speeds, allowing for gross hard tissue removal, preparation refinement, and performance with minimal patient discomfort. Bonding, implants, dental crowns, canalling, dental bridges, periodontal treatments, and maxillofacial procedures are among the most generally performed dental procedures.

Industry Major Market Players

Dentflex

DentalEZ

FONA Dental

W&H Group

NSK

Dentamerica Inc.

Guilin Woodpecker Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

The Turbine Source (a division of sed, Inc.)

The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

KaVo Dental

Cefla S.C.

DentsplySirona Inc.

Market Dynamics

The increasing occurrence of dental disorders along with the rise in the number of specialized dental clinics, the adoption of advanced technologies by dentists, and growing aesthetic dental awareness among the population, are boosting the market growth of the global dental turbine . These instruments are utilized to eliminate dental decay and reshape a tooth before a filling or crown is placed. During endodontic procedures, dental turbines are also used to clean or shape the root canal. Dental drills can rotate at speeds ranging from 100,000 to 400,000 revolutions per minute. Metal alloy bits, also known as burrs in dental turbines, can be made of steel coated with either tungsten carbide or diamond.

The high requirement for these dental treatments is projected to boost the growth of the dental turbine market. In addition, nearly 99.7 percent of adults believe that their smile is an important social asset, according to a survey conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. While nearly 74.0 percent of adults believe that an unattractive smile can harm a person's chances of success in the workplace. People have chosen beautification and restorative procedures as a result of such factors. This, in turn, is probably to fuel the dentistry market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the higher cost of dental handpiece devices , heavy materials, and brand loyalty are some factors hindering global deregulation and speed.

Global Dental Turbine Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 108.2 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 226.7 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 10.8% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players A-dec Inc., Dentflex, DentalEZ, FONA Dental, W&H Group, NSK, Dentamerica Inc., Guilin Woodpecker Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., and Others Segments Covered Product Type, Speeds, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Dental Turbine Market: Segmentation

The dental turbines market is divided into three categories: product type, speed, and end-user. The market based on product type is separated into air-driven turbines, electric turbines, and hybrid air-electric turbines. Air-driven turbines are less expensive than electric turbines; however, electric turbines provide more torque than air-driven turbines. Based on the speed, the market is classified into high-speed dental turbines and low-speed dental turbines. In procedures such as dental cuttings and finishing restoration, high-speed turbines are preferred. Based on the end-user, the dental turbines market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and academic & research centers. Hospitals and dental clinics are likely to drive in this segment in the coming years.

Dental Turbine Market: Regional Analysis

For instance, Dentsply Sirona is an American dental equipment manufacturer and dental consumable’s producer that markets its products in over 120 countries. It has factories in 21 countries. The present company is largely the result of a merger in 1993 in which Gendex Corporation acquired Dentsply International Inc. for $590 million. In 2019, the company joined forces with the American Association for Dental Research (AADR) to co-sponsor the Student Competition for Advancing Dental Research and its Application (SCADA). The SCADA aims to bolster student’s research.

Browse the full report “Dental Turbine (Handpiece) Market By Product Type (Air-Driven Turbines, Electric Turbines, and Hybrid Air-Electric Turbines), By Speed (High-Speed Dental Turbines and Low-Speed Dental Turbines), By End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Academic & Research Centers): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/dental-turbine-market

This report segments the global dental turbine market as follows:

Global Dental Turbine Market: By Product Type

Air-Driven Turbines

Electric Turbines

Hybrid Air-Electric Turbines

Global Dental Turbine Market: By Speed

High-Speed Dental Turbines

Low-Speed Dental Turbines

Global Dental Turbine Market: By End-User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic & Research Centers

Key Highlights of this Report:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

