Military IFF (Identification, Friend or Foe) Market Worth US$2,241.10 Million 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Global Military IFF (Identification, Friend or Foe) Market Report Forecast 2020-2030. Forecasts By Platform (Land-Based, Naval, Airborne); System (IFF Interrogator, IFF Transponder, Combined Interrogator and Transponder, CNI, Crypto Computer, Other Components); Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

This report evaluates the global military IFF market for the period, 2021-2031. The global market is estimated to be worth US$1,246.96 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$2,241.10 million in 2031 while growing at a CAGR of 5.51% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

COVID-19 Impact on Military IFF Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a considerable influence on the military as numerous military training & exercises have been cancelled. Armed forces have been mobilised to combat this global epidemic in many nations, and this will impact defense procurement priorities later and may cancel military operations overseas. The soldiers involved in the battle against COVID-19 have been exposed to the risk of infection by the virus over the past six months and can therefore transmit and spread the disease among military units. The financial crisis that has emerged as a result of the battle against COVID-19 will have a direct effect on the sources of defense procurement of many nations' defense budgets, which will be diminished because there will be no significant importance for the supply of military equipment to the armed forces.

Existing Military Infrastructure Modernization

The transition from the styles of land wars fought over the past decade and a half to operating across the spectrum of military operations to inject force and win in a faster-tempo struggle than that defined by counter-insurgency operations involves the need for a somewhat different military framework and technology of the IFF to sustain those structures. The shift to higher-tempo operations is followed by platforms that are capable of operating in the extended battlespace and on the edge of the battlespace, where hierarchical, precise control clearly does not align with either combat requirements or technological realities that are part of the shift to dispersed operations. Distributed operations to deal with a variety of military operations over an extended combat area involve distributed military IFF ; not hierarchical, comprehensive micro-management. In effect, with higher-level commanders working to gain an understanding of the operations rather than a micro-management of the operations, the emphasis is on shaping the intent of the commander and enabling the fighting forces to carry out that purpose and to shape the changing operations missions.

Integration of Satellite-Based System with Military IFF System

Since the beginning of civilisation, armed powers have played a dominant role. A significant power with a heavy emphasis on technology tends to rely on large armies. The way wars are fought has not only altered technology, but its employment has become a vital component in achieving the dominance of military power. The use of technology for precise and faster command and control has created the paradigm elevation of situational awareness, allowing military commanders to be ahead of the OODA (Observe, Orient, Decide and Act) loop of the enemy by providing geo-based comprehensive intelligence decision support.

Analysis of Key Players Profiled in this Report

General Dynamics Corporation

Hensoldt

BAE Systems PLC

Indra

Raytheon

Saab Group

Tellumat

Thales Group

Leonardo

Northrop Grumman Corporation

