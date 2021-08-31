Oncology Nutrition Market Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028
Reports And Data
Increasing demand for home care nutritional products and increasing demand to meet cancer patient’s nutritional requirementsNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oncology Nutrition Market is forecast to grow from USD 1.79 Billion in 2020 to USD 3.31 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for home care nutritional products and increasing demand to meet cancer patient’s nutritional requirements. The report discusses the business landscape at large with regards to changes in the market dynamics as a result of pandemic, disease outbreak, and other scenarios. The study also identifies recent research and development activities, investment & funding, drug discovery, development & pipeline, product offerings, and financial standing of the key market players that can influence industry growth. The report further offers data about market size, market share, revenue growth, supply chain and distribution network, top companies, and overall industry overview.
Dietary factors are identified as having a significant impact on cancer risk, with different dietary elements increasing as well as reducing risk. Diet and obesity can be associated with up to 30% to 35% of deaths from cancer, whereas physical inactivity appears to be associated with 7% cancer risk.
About 85% of all cases of cancer are caused by diet and lifestyle. Food is vital. It can contribute to cancer development as well as help the cancer process prevention and management. Clinical outcomes are significantly improved by using Oncology Nutrition as an integrated and holistic approach to cancer.
Overall market growth is driven largely by shifting focus from parenteral to enteral nutrition, increasing cancer incidence, increasing demand for nutritional requirements in the home care sector, increasing number of patients being treated for malnutrition, and increasing the quality of nutritional interventions in clinical research.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.
Competitive Outlook:
The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.
This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.
Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:
Hormel Foods (US), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Meiji Holdings (Japan), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Danone (France), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Victus (US), Global Health Products (US) and others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Based on cancer type, the market is segmented into breast, liver, stomach & gastrointestinal, head & neck, pancreatic, esophageal, lung, blood and other cancers. The head & neck segment is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. It is expected to reach USD 560.5 Million in 2028, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.
• Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospitals, online pharmacies and retail pharmacies. The hospital is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. It is expected to reach USD 1.06 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
• Based on nutrition support, the market is segmented into enteral nutrition and parenteral nutrition. The enteral nutrition market is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
• Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. It is expected to reach USD 1.01 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. North America is showing significant market growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders, coupled with the rapidly growing aging population, showing greater susceptibility to chronic and acute disorders than other segments of the population.
Segments covered in the report:
This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, stages, distribution channel, nutrition support end use and regional analysis.
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers
• Liver Cancer
• Breast Cancer
• Lung Cancer
• Esophageal Cancer
• Head and Neck Cancer
• Pancreatic Cancer
• Blood Cancer
• Other Cancers
End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Hospitals
• Clinics
Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Hospitals
• Retail Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
Stages (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Chemotherapy
• Hormone therapy
• Radiation therapy
• Surgery
• Immunotherapy
• Stem cell transplant
Nutrition Support (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• Enteral Nutrition
• Parenteral Nutrition
Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
