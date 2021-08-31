In-Vehicle Computer System Market | Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2021-2027

In-vehicle computer system market is segmented by application, offering, vehicle type, memory size and georaphy. Application segment make huge impact on market.

The in-vehicle computer systems are designed to perform multiple in-vehicle functions. Some of these functions include infotainment, fleet management, telematics, video surveillance, and taxi dispatch and law enforcement. Increase in connectivity services and advanced safety features would lead to the growth of the in-vehicle computer market. The introduction of new-age connectivity services is expected to be a boon for commercial vehicles. Services such as accurate traffic data, weather forecasts, real-time GPS, and predictive maintenance alerts have already contributed to more profitable fleet operations. Thus, these advancements lead to the growth of the in-vehicle computer system market in the near future.

The key players analyzed in the report include S&T AG (Kontron), Lanner Electronics Inc., Axiomtek, Ibase Technology Inc., Sintrones Technology Corporation, Acrosser, Premio Inc., IEI Integration Corporation, JLT Mobile Computers and Onlogic

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis

The industries that have to take the maximum shock of coronavirus attack are travel, tourism, hotel, hospitality, automotive, and financial markets.

The exact impact to each of these would be clearly known in the next few weeks once countries start to recover from the peak of virus attack and life starts to return to normal.

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a deadly blow to humanity and to the industries globally.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, automobile manufacturers the world over are faced with a sudden slump in demands.

Manufacturing units around the world have been shut down, footfall in showrooms have fallen sharply, and vehicle sales have taken a huge hit.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

The significant factors impacting the growth of in-vehicle computer system market are increasing need of safety features and adoption of Internet of Things enabled smart transportation. However, data security issues and high maintenance cost hinder the growth of the in-vehicle computer system market. On the other hand, growing initiatives regarding smart public transit, prevalence of advanced services such as predictive vehicle maintenance and usage of insurance which will bring ample opportunities that will lead to the growth of the in-vehicle computer system market during the forecast period.

Increase in need for safety features

Governments of several countries have mandated safety features in upcoming vehicles to minimize incidents of over speeding and fatal accidents. This system dials an emergency number and communicates the vehicle location in the event of serious road accidents. These mandates will have a serious impact on vehicle safety in near future.

Adoption of Internet of Things enabled smart transportation

Availability of faster communication networks has helped fleet operators introduce connected commercial vehicles for optimized fleet management. The introduction of new-age connectivity services is expected to be a boon for commercial vehicles. Services such as accurate traffic data, weather forecasts, real-time GPS, and predictive maintenance alerts have already contributed to more profitable fleet operations.