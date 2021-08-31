For Immediate Release:

August 31, 2021

Finding for Recovery: $267,000 of Stolen Funds in the City of Troy

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2019-2020 financial audit of the City of Troy in Miami County. The audit included a hefty finding for recovery totaling $267,000 for stolen funds by an office manager.

“Checks and balances are essential to a healthy handling of government funds,” said Auditor Faber. “This is a reminder that no matter what personal problems people are going through, there is no excuse to steal from the public and justice will be served.”

On October 26, 2020, Judge Stacy Wall of the Miami County Common Pleas Court ordered restitution of $267,000 against Cheryl Terry, former City Recreation Department Officer Manager, after she was depositing the City’s Hobart Arena cash in her personal bank accounts beginning in early 2017 and continuing into early 2020.

Ms. Terry pleaded guilty to theft in office and agreed to pay the restitution.

A finding for recovery was issued in the amount of $267,000 against Cheryl Terry and her bonding company, Gallagher Bassett, jointly and severally, and in favor of the City’s Hobart Arena fund.

A full copy of this report is available online.

