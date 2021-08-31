For Immediate Release:

August 31, 2021

Flawed Leave Pay Policy Results in Finding for Recovery in Euclid Public Library Audit

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2019-2020 financial audit of the Euclid Public Library in Cuyahoga County. The audit included a finding for recovery totaling $635 for inappropriate leave pay.

Stephanie M. Lee was formerly employed by the Euclid Public Library where she served in the capacity of Circulation Assistant II. In 2019, Ms. Lee utilized pro-rated leave in its entirety followed by using leave without pay for medical leave. On July 15, 2019, Ms. Lee abandoned her position with the Library and the pro-rated leave could not be withheld from her last paycheck. Ms. Lee was informed she owed $653 to the Library for using more paid time off than what she had accrued before her separation from employment on July 15, 2019.

The Library made several attempts to recover the amount due through certified mail since Ms. Lee’s last paycheck was fully leave without pay, but the attempts have been unsuccessful.

A finding for recovery was issued against Stephanie M. Lee for $653 and in favor of the Library’s General Fund.

