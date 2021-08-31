Submit Release
News Search

There were 544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,267 in the last 365 days.

Flawed Leave Pay Policy Results in Finding for Recovery in Euclid Public Library Audit

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

August 31, 2021                                                                    

                                                                                               

Flawed Leave Pay Policy Results in Finding for Recovery in Euclid Public Library Audit

 

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2019-2020 financial audit of the Euclid Public Library in Cuyahoga County. The audit included a finding for recovery totaling $635 for inappropriate leave pay.

 

Stephanie M. Lee was formerly employed by the Euclid Public Library where she served in the capacity of Circulation Assistant II. In 2019, Ms. Lee utilized pro-rated leave in its entirety followed by using leave without pay for medical leave. On July 15, 2019, Ms. Lee abandoned her position with the Library and the pro-rated leave could not be withheld from her last paycheck. Ms. Lee was informed she owed $653 to the Library for using more paid time off than what she had accrued before her separation from employment on July 15, 2019.

 

The Library made several attempts to recover the amount due through certified mail since Ms. Lee’s last paycheck was fully leave without pay, but the attempts have been unsuccessful.

 

A finding for recovery was issued against Stephanie M. Lee for $653 and in favor of the Library’s General Fund.

 

A full copy of this report is available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

 

You just read:

Flawed Leave Pay Policy Results in Finding for Recovery in Euclid Public Library Audit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.