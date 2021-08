Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend & Forecast Till 2028

Reports And Data

Surging need for improving the efficiency of lab operations is a key factor influencing the global market growth

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market Size – USD 882.2 Million in 2020, Industry Growth - CAGR of 9.3%, Industry Trends – Rising demand for cloud-based laboratory information management systemsThe latest report released by Reports and Data, titled ‘ Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market ,’ summarizes the Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market and offers insightful information about its key segments and sub-segments. The critical market insights offered by the report are derived through extensive research, expert interviews, and surveys. The report highlights the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, threats, emerging market trends, industry growth rate, product innovations, and sales statistics.The report explains some other critical factors influencing market growth, such as production & consumption patterns, import/export analysis, paradigm shifts in consumer preferences, fluctuating demand and supply graphs, and a wide range of macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Other major highlights of the Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market research report are exhaustive coverage of the key regional markets, intense market competition, expansion of product portfolios, rising consumer demand, end-use applications, and distribution network.The report comprehensively studies the highly competitive environment of the Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market and points out the strategic initiatives undertaken by each market player, such as partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and government & corporate deals, to strengthen their market presence.Get a sample copy of the global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1354 A laboratory information management system (LIMS), also known as laboratory information system (LIS), is a software-based solution for modern-day laboratory operations. Over the past years, LIMS has evolved in terms of functionality and, unlike the traditional LIMS, it is not limited to just sample tracking and management. LIMS is an integrated solution that caters to a wide range of laboratory data & information management needs, such as tracking of lab tests performed, maintaining sample records, and managing customer services and the invoices for those services. Laboratory information management systems are increasingly being adopted in various industry verticals and are replacing other solutions including ELN (Electronic Laboratory Notebook), barcode management systems, accounting software, and patient portals. Some of the core functions of LIMS include reception of samples and associated customer data, sample scheduling and tracking, sample processing and quality control, data storage, and inspection and compilation of sample data.Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.Top Players in the Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market:Thermo Fisher Scientific, LabVantage Solutions, LabWare, Abbott Informatics, LabLynx, Agilent Technologies, GenoLogics, LABWORKS, Dassault Systèmes, Computing Solutions, Siemens, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, ApolloLIMS, Autoscribe Informatics, Novatek International, Eusoft, CloudLIMS, Horizon LIMS, and Promium are the top companies involved in this market.Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1354 For the purpose of this report, the global laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market is segmented based on type, component, deployment, industry vertical, and region:Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)• Industry-specific• Broad-basedComponent Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)• Software• ServicesDeployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)• On-premise• Cloud-basedIndustry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)• Life Sciences Industry• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries• Academic Research Institutes• Clinical Research Laboratories• Contract Research Organizations• Bio-banks & Bio-repositories• Next-generation Sequencing Laboratories• Toxicology Laboratories• Others• Food & Beverage Industry• Agriculture Industry• Chemical Industry• Oil & Gas industry• Environmental Testing Laboratories• OthersRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Latin America• Middle East & AfricaRequest a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1354 Major Highlights of the Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market Report:• The Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.• The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.• The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.• The report analyzes the Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market presence across major regions of the world.• It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.• The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.• It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.Thank you for reading our report. 