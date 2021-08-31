The continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of 10% till 2030, claims Roots Analysis
The surge in demand for COVID-19 vaccines has presented lucrative opportunities for both innovators and contract service providers having continuous and semi-continuous manufacturing capabilities for biointensification
/EIN News/ -- London, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Continuous and Semi-Continuous Bioprocessing Market, 2021 – 2030” report to its list of offerings.
Given the growing pipeline of biological drugs, and the rising preference for such therapeutic interventions, the demand for cost-effective biomanufacturing processes has increased. As a result, several innovators and contract service providers are evaluating the potential of continuous and semi-continuous upstream and downstream bioprocessing technologies, owing to their various advantages.
To order this 190+ page report, which features 60+ figures and 115+ tables, please visit this https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/continuous-and-semi-continuous-bioprocessing-market.html
Key Market Insights
Presently, more than 70 companies claim to have capabilities for continuous manufacturing of biologics
Close to 45% of the continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing companies are headquartered in Europe; further, around 20% of these companies have established their dedicated facilities in other geographical regions, such as North America and Asia-Pacific.
Over 65% of the installed continuous upstream manufacturing capacity belongs to established players
More than 40% of the global continuous upstream processing capacity is installed in Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific (33%). Further, close to 55% of the capacity belongs to the facilities owned by contract service providers.
Continuous and semi-continuous bio-intensification approach has potential to save ~40% of the overall biopharmaceutical manufacturing cost
By 2030, we expect that adoption of continuous and semi-continuous approach is likely to enable the net, annual cost savings of close to USD 50 billion.
By 2030, the opportunity within the continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing market is likely to be over USD 500 million
Presently, the use of continuous and semi-continuous bio-intensification approach is largely restricted to the developed nations, and the majority of revenues from biologics manufactured via this approach are distributed between North America (~25%) and Europe (~40%). Once this process is adopted for the end-to-end manufacturing of biologics, estimates in the report suggest are likely to grow at even higher pace.
To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit this https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/continuous-and-semi-continuous-bioprocessing-market.html
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading contract manufacturers with expertise in continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing?
- Who are the leading innovators / drug developers with expertise in continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing?
- In which regions are majority of the continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing facilities located?
- What is the likely cost saving potential of continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing technology?
- What is the currently installed global capacity for continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing?
- How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
The USD 500+ million (by 2030) financial opportunity associated with continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing services market has been analyzed across the following segments:
- Type of Manufacturer
- Innovator / Drug Developer
- Contract Service Provider
- Company Size
- Large
- Mid-sized
- Small
- Scale of Operation
- Preclinical / Clinical
- Commercial
- Stage of Bioprocess
- Upstream Bioprocessing
- Downstream Bioprocessing
- Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- MENA
- Latin America and Rest of the World
The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing technologies are likely to witness a significant increase in the adoption rate in the near future, given their advantages over the traditional bioprocessing technologies. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:
- Jon Coffman (Senior Director of Bioprocess Technology and Engineering, AstraZeneca)
- Ehsan Mahdinia (Assistant Professor, Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences)
- Himanshu Gadgil (Director and Chief Scientific Officer, Enzene Biosciences)
The research includes profiles of key players (listed below), featuring a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details on its service portfolio, continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing capabilities, scale of operation, stage of bioprocess, types of biologics manufactured, continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing manufacturing facilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook.
- AGC Biologics
- Biogen
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Enzene Biosciences
- FUJIFLM Diosynth Biotechnologies
- Merck KGaA
- Novasep
- Sanofi Genzyme
- UCB Pharma
- WuXi Biologics
For additional details, please visit
https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/continuous-and-semi-continuous-bioprocessing-market.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com
You may also be interested in the following titles:
- Pharmaceutical Contract Research Services Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030
- Lipid Contract Manufacturing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030
- Biologics Fill / Finish Services Market (2nd Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030
- Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030
Gaurav Chaudhary gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com Roots Analysis A430, 4th Floor, Bestech Business Towers, Sector 66, Mohali, India sales@rootsanalysis.com +1 (415) 800 3415 +44 (122) 391 1091 Web: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/ LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/roots-analysis Twitter: https://twitter.com/RootsAnalysis